Hallmark Stars on How ‘Trav & Taylor’ Influenced Chiefs Movie [Exclusive]

The Kansas City Chiefs made headlines on and off the field last season. During the Chiefs’ journey to becoming back-to-back Super Bowl champions, tight end Travis Kelce‘s romance with Taylor Swift took the world by storm.

Last month, the Hallmark channel announced production for the movie, Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, starring Hunter King and Tyler Hynes. The Christmas movie, which already started production in Kansas City, Missouri, is not based on Kelce and Swift’s relationship.

However, in an exclusive interview with Heavy Sports at the 2024 ESPYs, Hynes credited the immense popularity surrounding the famous couple for fast-tracking the movie, along with the viral success of the “Falling for Football” postseason commercial, which he also starred in.

“The whole thing happened pretty quick,” Hynes, 38, said. “Because of this sudden spark that was lit with the postseason commercial we shot last season. And since that moment, that’s when the conversations really began to happen. And here we are.”

At the same time, Kelce and Swift appear to be living out a rom-com in real life. “We love them. Their love story has obviously ignited a big reaction in all the different sort of fandoms around the world,” Hynes continued. “I think it’s just the kind of perfect timing for all the above. Hallmark being what is, Chiefs being who they are, Trav and Taylor being so in love. We’re all here for it.”

As for the viral reaction to the movie’s announcement, “I knew that it was going to be hit,” King, 30, said. “But to just see the amount of excitement, and how excited people were to share the news, it was really touching to us.”

Hunter King & Tyler Hynes Teased More Chiefs Cameos Will Soon Be Announced



Hynes and King were tight-lipped about the surprise cameos in Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, directed by John Putch. The movie also stars Ed Begley Jr. Christine Ebersol, Megyn Price, and Richard Riehle, while “Today Show” host Jenna Bush Hager will also appear in her first acting gig.

Numerous Chiefs players will make cameos, but “there are some others that have not been announced yet,” King teased. “There are fun ones coming up that we’re excited bout.”

The Chiefs already announced that head coach Andy Reid, right guard Trey Smith, wide receiver Mecole Hardman, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and defensive end George Karlaftis are set to make appearances.

Hallmark Channel announced Donna Kelce, Kelce’s mother, will appear in the movie on July 13. While her son also ventured into acting this offseason, Ryan Murphy cast Kelce in his FX series, “Grotesquerie,” it’s unclear if he, or Swift, will join Donna in the Hallmark movie.

With such a diverse cast, “We’re seeing a lot of people converge on both sides who you wouldn’t think were either fans of football, or fans of romance,” Hynes told Heavy Sports, “coming out of their shells and really voicing how excited they are that they have something that they can call their own, and be a part of something new.”

Earlier this month, Hynes shared a behind-the-scenes look at the movie’s shoot on Instagram. He captioned the post, “There’s been some absolutely lovely individuals making every step of these journeys unforgettable. To the incredible folks thus far, thank you for every moment. To everyone who’s reactions to these adventures has made it a party, 🙏🏻🤍😊. and to the new friends, here’s to you 🥃. This next one will be interesting :).”

The Premise of ‘Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story’



The Hallmark Channel shared the plot of Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story in a June 25 press release:

In ‘Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story’, Alana Higman (King) is sure that her family’s lifelong history as Kansas City Chiefs superfans makes them a frontrunner to win the team’s “Fan of the Year” contest. Derrick (Hynes), Director of Fan Engagement, is tasked with evaluating how Alana and her family stack up against the other two finalists. As the pair spends time together, it’s clear there’s a spark between them but when her grandfathers (Begley Jr.) vintage Chiefs, good luck winter hat goes missing, Alana begins to doubt everything she believed about fate, destiny and even questions her future with Derrick – unless, that is, a little Christmas magic can throw a Hail Mary.

The movie, produced in partnership with the NFL and Skydance Media, does not have a premiere date but will air later this year as part of the Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas.