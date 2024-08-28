Chiefs Abruptly Cut 2023 Draft Pick After New Additions: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs aren’t messing around at the cornerback position. One day after cutting 2024 draft pick Kamal Hadden, KC is now choosing to waive 2023 seventh rounder Nic Jones as well.

Per the NFL transaction log (via Chiefs Digest beat reporter Matt Derrick), Jones will be the corresponding cut that frees up a spot on the 53-man roster for waiver claim Eric Scott. The Scott addition was announced earlier in the day on August 28, as NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero shared all official waiver claims on behalf of the league.

Jones flashed quickly at Chiefs camp as a rookie, but never really separated himself in year two. He appeared in a total of 13 games with the Kansas City organization during their 2023 Super Bowl campaign — including four playoff outings.

Jones was in the mix for the nickel job this summer but seemed to lose the competition to second-year safety Chamarri Conner. He survived the initial 53-man roster cutdown as the last man in the cornerback room over Hadden and veterans Kelvin Joseph and Keith Taylor.

Despite that, Jones suffered the same fate here on August 28 — and he might not be alone.

Along with Scott, the Chiefs came to an agreement with veteran running back Samaje Perine on an active roster contract on August 28 according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The move is expected to become official whenever Perine completes his physical, per Derrick, meaning another cut or injury designation is still to come.

Chiefs’ Kamal Hadden Among ‘Interesting Absences’ From KC Practice Squad

Hadden missing the cut wasn’t all that shocking, being that the rookie never really pushed for first-team reps inside a wide-open CB room. Having said that, most expected him to at least be on the practice squad if he passed through waivers.

The 2024 sixth rounder did indeed pass through waivers on August 28, however, and he was not listed on the initial practice squad.

“Interesting absences from the Chiefs’ practice squad,” SI.com’s Joshua Brisco noted on X. Listing Hadden alongside quarterback Chris Oladokun, running back Deneric Prince, wide receiver Cornell Powell, tight end Irv Smith and rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit (more on the latter below).

The Chiefs re-signed 15 of their initial roster cuts to the practice squad on August 28 — not including international player Chu Godrick. At cornerback, they only brought back the aforementioned Taylor so far.

Derrick did deduce that Kansas City could be saving the final spot on the practice squad for Jones, assuming he passes through waivers himself. But it’s still surprising that a 2024 selection was left off both the active roster and the practice squad months after being drafted.

Chiefs RB Louis Rees-Zammit Is Signing With Jaguars: Report

Schultz was the first to report that Rees-Zammit is considering a new NFL home after switching over from rugby to American football.

“Sources: Former Chiefs RB and rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit is close to finalizing a deal with the [Jacksonville] Jaguars,” Schultz relayed on August 28. “Another opportunity for LRZ after getting a taste of the NFL in Kansas City.”

ESPN senior writer Tom Hamilton confirmed that it will be a practice squad deal for Rees-Zammit, meaning either he or the Chiefs likely chose to move on after the cutdown.

Despite a lot of hype coming in, the international star nicknamed “Rees-Lightning” didn’t show much NFL-readiness this summer. Buried on the depth chart for the entirety of training camp, the potential Swiss Army knife was outshined by rookie standout Carson Steele in a similar role.

He’ll get a fresh start with the Jaguars — even if it may be a while before he’s ready to impact a regular season NFL game.