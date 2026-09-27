Chiefs Make Mansoor Delane’s Status Official vs. Dolphins

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to remain perfect and go to 3-0 on the season.

Kansas City also wants to keep some distance between themselves and their AFC West division rivals Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers. Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins are searching for their first win of 2026. Let’s take a look at the Chiefs’ list of inactive players for Week 3 against Miami.

Kansas City Chiefs’ Inactive Players List: CB Mansoor Delane Will Play

We already knew that offensive tackle Josh Simmons and safety Chamarri Conner would not play this week, as coach Andy Reid ruled them out on Friday. Here is the full list of inactives for Kansas City:

Delane is active and is set to make his return to the field after missing Week 2’s victory over the Indianapolis Colts. He has been out since injury his shoulder after intercepting Denver Bronocs quarterback Bo Nix on the opening possession of Week 1. Delane was active last week, but was for emergency use only. Following another week of recovery and practice, he is expected to play against the Dolphins.

Miami Dolphins Inactive Players List

Here is the full list of inactives for Miami:

No starters listed on the Dolphins’ inactives list, but Wright, Douglas, and Beal are key rotational players. As the Chiefs prepared for Miami this past week, they had an inside edge from offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Last season Bieniemy was the running backs coach with the Chicago Bears, and Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley was the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers. The two faced off three times, with Bieniemy and the Bears emerging victorious twice.

“The head coach (Hafley) was a tremendous defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers, who we (the Bears) played three times last year,” Bieniemy said to the media on Thursday. “He did an outstanding job with that defense. I think the scheme that he does is very unique. He does a great job putting those guys in position to go out there and execute and play.”