Chiefs Bubble Candidate Sounds off on NFL Future Ahead of Cutdown

Due to injuries, the Kansas City Chiefs have a logjam at certain positions and a lack of depth at others. The defensive line is the perfect example of that.

The Chiefs are currently really strong up the gut on the D-line — with a veteran presence that comes with a ton of experience and reliability. They have less depth on the edge, however, at least until Charles Omenihu and BJ Thompson return.

Having said that, a few of the KC defensive tackles have the ability to rotate in at defensive end. Superstar Chris Jones is one of them, but the lesser-known Neil Farrell Jr. is another.

Farrell had a brief but strong message for his social media followers on August 16, voicing: “My time coming.”

But is the 6-foot-4, 325-pound big man better off vying for a role on the edge than the interior?

With the Chiefs in 2023, Farrell only lined up at defensive tackle according to Pro Football Focus. He logged 50 snaps over the B-gap and 11 snaps at nose tackle over the A-gap (including playoffs).

Although the B-gap seems to be his preference throughout his career, Farrell did show enough versatility to line up “over the tackle” and “outside the tackle” with the Las Vegas Raiders as a rookie.

The 25-year-old only has one quarterback pressure and six key defensive stops since entering the league, compared to two missed tackles. He has been on the field for 199 regular season defensive snaps plus another 21 playoff snaps.

4 Chiefs Beat Reporters Predict Neil Farrell Jr. Will Be on Initial 53-Man Roster

Farrell is no guarantee to make the 53-man roster but as of now, several members of the Chiefs beat are predicting that he will.

Chiefs Digest’s Matt Derrick, Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney, A-to-Z Sports KC’s Charles Goldman and KSHB41’s Nick Jacobs have all placed Farrell on the initial roster in their most recent projection. Sweeney did have him getting cut in favor of veteran defensive lineman Matt Dickerson the first time around, however, so he’s certainly still competing for a spot.

“The Chiefs acquired Neil Farrell via trade last August, and he made the 2023 initial 53-man roster,” Sweeney said, explaining the swap. “In Farrell’s work with the second team and on special teams this camp, he has shown enough to make me believe he will round out the room. Matt Dickerson remains a player to watch, especially with plays like this on tape.”

At the end of the day, Farrell’s chances of making the team — and his eventual impact — will likely be determined by two factors. Versatility and consistency.

“Normally the mix would be five ends and five tackles but the club’s lack of depth on the edge makes it difficult to keep a fifth edge player for now,” Derrick noted within his DL projection. Adding later: “Several players have inside/outside flexibility which could allow the Chiefs to float here until Omenihu’s anticipated return at midseason.”

As mentioned above, Farrell is one of those “flexible” assets on the defensive line. But he must become more consistent.

Chiefs Need Defensive Role Players to Step Up Without Charles Omenihu & L’Jarius Sneed

The Chiefs defense didn’t just lose star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed this offseason, they also lost Omenihu to injury during the playoffs and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. to the New Orleans Saints.

Considering these absences and departures — as well as a few integral veterans being banged up this summer — Kansas City will need more from role players like Farrell in 2024.

Will a cornerback step up after the Sneed trade? Can linebacker Drue Tranquill take over for Gay on the weak side without a hitch? Is a top prospect like Felix Anudike-Uzomah ready to register more meaningful snaps at edge rusher in year two?

The Chiefs offense should be more well-rounded this season, but these are the questions that will determine if the defense takes a step backward or not.

“Even if the Chiefs brought back L’Jarius Sneed, it would’ve been very difficult to replicate the same success from last season. The Chiefs’ defense made history in 2023,” Arrowhead Pride analyst Mark Gunnels weighed in on this topic during an August 16 edition of “Let’s Argue.”

“Having said that, there are legitimate questions opposite Trent McDuffie,” he continued. “It appears to be Joshua Williams’ responsibility, but he’s shown some inconsistencies at camp and in the contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Williams has the athletic profile from his length and size, but will it all come together in 2024? That remains to be seen.”