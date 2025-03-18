Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs Predicted to Land ‘Excellent Run Defender’ After $45 Million Departure

  • 11 Shares
  • Updated
Former Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton.
Getty
The Kansas City Chiefs could replace former defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Kansas City Chiefs lost two veteran members of the interior defensive line in NFL free agency, with Tershawn Wharton and Derrick Nnadi leaving for new teams.

The former joined the Carolina Panthers on a massive $45 million payday, while the latter signed with the New York Jets for an undisclosed amount. Following these departures, The 33rd Team’s lead NFL draft analyst Kyle Crabbs predicted that KC would secure a replacement for Wharton and Nnadi during the first round of this year’s rookie selection show — highlighting Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams at pick No. 31.

“Kansas City lost Tershawn Wharton in free agency and is still thin here despite the addition of Jerry Tillery,” Crabbs reasoned. “Given the improving offensive lines across the AFC West, the Chiefs would be wise not to skimp at defensive tackle. Williams is an excellent run defender who could prosper next to Chris Jones.”

Tyleik Williams Profiles as More of a Derrick Nnadi Replacement for Chiefs

Crabbs talked about Wharton leaving, but it’s really Nnadi that Williams would replace.

“Williams projects best into an even front scheme as an A-gap defender,” Crabbs wrote in his scouting report with The 33rd Team. “He has the penetration quickness to threaten the A-gap and the mass to hold anchor against the point of attack. His successes in deconstructing blocks will make him a valued run defender.”

Those traits relate much more to Nnadi than Wharton — who was more of an impact pass rusher. Although the Ohio State product does have some potential in that area too.

“Williams has some upside as a pass rusher thanks to pleasant quickness for his stature,” Crabbs continued, “but he’s likely a rotational player early on run downs with a chance to further develop a pass rush prowess to command snaps down the line.”

This scouting assessment was more or less confirmed by The Draft Network’s Damian Parson, who described Williams as “a disruptive IDL prospect with great power at the point of attack.” Adding: “He’s a great run defender and potential impact pocket pusher.”

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder did raise one concern when talking about the former Buckeye though.

“Potential is the best way to describe Tyleik Williams as an NFL draft prospect,” Holder said. “His combination of size, strength and athleticism gives him a high ceiling, but inconsistency is his biggest issue. He’ll have eye-popping reps on film and then get beat on similar reps later in the same game. With that being said, his traits are pretty impressive.”

Williams weighs in at 6-foot-3 and 334 pounds with 10¼” hands and 32″ arms (wingspan of 78⅝”).

It’s Not Flashy, but Chiefs Should Spend 2025 First Rounder on Defensive Tackle

Crabbs is dead-on here with his suggestion, as interior defensive line is now the biggest need on this Kansas City roster by wide margin. You could make the argument for the Chiefs to draft another edge rusher since Felix Anudike-Uzomah has failed to impress, but there aren’t too many positions that stand out as clear needs at this stage of the offseason.

After the D-tackle departures, however, IDL would be the lone glaring hole.

KC could still re-sign veteran nose tackle Mike Pennel, but the soon-to-be 34-year-old is nearing the end of his NFL career. So that’s a short-term fix at best.

Williams — along with Tillery for more of a pass rushing presence — would pair well together to shore up the interior depth behind Jones and Pennel, assuming he’s re-signed at a later date.

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL and NHL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus include the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, as well as the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

Read More
,

Kansas City Chiefs Players

Felix Anudike-Uzomah's headshot F. Anudike-Uzomah
Matt Araiza's headshot M. Araiza
Nick Bolton's headshot N. Bolton
Shaun Bradley's headshot S. Bradley
Marquise Brown's headshot H. Brown
Jason Brownlee's headshot J. Brownlee
Deon Bush's headshot D. Bush
Harrison Butker's headshot H. Butker
Mike Caliendo's headshot M. Caliendo
Leo Chenal's headshot L. Chenal
Cole Christiansen's headshot C. Christiansen
Jack Cochrane's headshot J. Cochrane
Chamarri Conner's headshot C. Conner
Bryan Cook's headshot B. Cook
Baylor Cupp's headshot B. Cupp
Mike Danna's headshot M. Danna
Ethan Driskell's headshot E. Driskell
Anthony Firkser's headshot A. Firkser
Kristian Fulton's headshot K. Fulton
Jason Godrick's headshot C. Godrick
Noah Gray's headshot N. Gray
C.J. Hanson's headshot C. Hanson
Malik Herring's headshot M. Herring
Jaden Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Creed Humphrey's headshot C. Humphrey
Kareem Hunt's headshot K. Hunt
Siaki Ika's headshot S. Ika
Keaontay Ingram's headshot K. Ingram
Nazeeh Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Chris Jones's headshot C. Jones
Cam Jones's headshot C. Jones
George Karlaftis's headshot G. Karlaftis
Travis Kelce's headshot T. Kelce
Fabien Lovett's headshot F. Lovett
Blake Lynch's headshot B. Lynch
Patrick Mahomes's headshot P. Mahomes
Trent McDuffie's headshot T. McDuffie
McKade Mettauer's headshot M. Mettauer
Gardner Minshew's headshot G. Minshew
Elijah Mitchell's headshot E. Mitchell
Jaylon Moore's headshot J. Moore
Skyy Moore's headshot S. Moore
Wanya Morris's headshot W. Morris
Hunter Nourzad's headshot H. Nourzad
Chris Oladokun's headshot C. Oladokun
Isiah Pacheco's headshot I. Pacheco
Nikko Remigio's headshot N. Remigio
Rashee Rice's headshot R. Rice
Christian Roland-Wallace's headshot C. Roland-Wallace
Justyn Ross's headshot J. Ross
Darius Rush's headshot D. Rush
Eric Scott's headshot E. Scott
Trey Smith's headshot T. Smith
JuJu Smith-Schuster's headshot J. Smith-Schuster
Carson Steele's headshot C. Steele
Kingsley Suamataia's headshot K. Suamataia
Jason Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
Jawaan Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
BJ Thompson's headshot B. Thompson
Tyquan Thornton's headshot T. Thornton
Jerry Tillery's headshot J. Tillery
Robert Tonyan's headshot R. Tonyan
Drue Tranquill's headshot D. Tranquill
Jaylen Watson's headshot J. Watson
Jared Wiley's headshot J. Wiley
Joshua Williams's headshot J. Williams
James Winchester's headshot J. Winchester
Xavier Worthy's headshot X. Worthy
Bailey Zappe's headshot B. Zappe

Comments

Chiefs Predicted to Land ‘Excellent Run Defender’ After $45 Million Departure

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x