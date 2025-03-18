Chiefs Predicted to Land ‘Excellent Run Defender’ After $45 Million Departure

The Kansas City Chiefs lost two veteran members of the interior defensive line in NFL free agency, with Tershawn Wharton and Derrick Nnadi leaving for new teams.

The former joined the Carolina Panthers on a massive $45 million payday, while the latter signed with the New York Jets for an undisclosed amount. Following these departures, The 33rd Team’s lead NFL draft analyst Kyle Crabbs predicted that KC would secure a replacement for Wharton and Nnadi during the first round of this year’s rookie selection show — highlighting Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams at pick No. 31.

“Kansas City lost Tershawn Wharton in free agency and is still thin here despite the addition of Jerry Tillery,” Crabbs reasoned. “Given the improving offensive lines across the AFC West, the Chiefs would be wise not to skimp at defensive tackle. Williams is an excellent run defender who could prosper next to Chris Jones.”

Tyleik Williams Profiles as More of a Derrick Nnadi Replacement for Chiefs

Crabbs talked about Wharton leaving, but it’s really Nnadi that Williams would replace.

“Williams projects best into an even front scheme as an A-gap defender,” Crabbs wrote in his scouting report with The 33rd Team. “He has the penetration quickness to threaten the A-gap and the mass to hold anchor against the point of attack. His successes in deconstructing blocks will make him a valued run defender.”

Those traits relate much more to Nnadi than Wharton — who was more of an impact pass rusher. Although the Ohio State product does have some potential in that area too.

“Williams has some upside as a pass rusher thanks to pleasant quickness for his stature,” Crabbs continued, “but he’s likely a rotational player early on run downs with a chance to further develop a pass rush prowess to command snaps down the line.”

This scouting assessment was more or less confirmed by The Draft Network’s Damian Parson, who described Williams as “a disruptive IDL prospect with great power at the point of attack.” Adding: “He’s a great run defender and potential impact pocket pusher.”

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder did raise one concern when talking about the former Buckeye though.

“Potential is the best way to describe Tyleik Williams as an NFL draft prospect,” Holder said. “His combination of size, strength and athleticism gives him a high ceiling, but inconsistency is his biggest issue. He’ll have eye-popping reps on film and then get beat on similar reps later in the same game. With that being said, his traits are pretty impressive.”

Williams weighs in at 6-foot-3 and 334 pounds with 10¼” hands and 32″ arms (wingspan of 78⅝”).

It’s Not Flashy, but Chiefs Should Spend 2025 First Rounder on Defensive Tackle

Crabbs is dead-on here with his suggestion, as interior defensive line is now the biggest need on this Kansas City roster by wide margin. You could make the argument for the Chiefs to draft another edge rusher since Felix Anudike-Uzomah has failed to impress, but there aren’t too many positions that stand out as clear needs at this stage of the offseason.

After the D-tackle departures, however, IDL would be the lone glaring hole.

KC could still re-sign veteran nose tackle Mike Pennel, but the soon-to-be 34-year-old is nearing the end of his NFL career. So that’s a short-term fix at best.

Williams — along with Tillery for more of a pass rushing presence — would pair well together to shore up the interior depth behind Jones and Pennel, assuming he’s re-signed at a later date.