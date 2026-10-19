Patrick Mahomes Quietly Played Key Role on Kenneth Walker Touchdown vs. Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs moved to 5-0 with their 22-6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday.

Although it was a comfortable margin of victory, the Chiefs’ offense was choppy throughout most of the game. It turned the ball over twice in the redzone, once on an interception thrown by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and the other a turnover on downs at the one-yard line. However, running back Kenneth Walker III saved the day with two touchdown runs.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Threw Key Block on Touchdown Run by RB Kenneth Walker III

Late in the second quarter, Walker pounded the ball into the endzone on a two-yard touchdown run. Walker was initially pushed backwards and nearly stuffed for a loss, but was able to bounce the run outside. Clearing the way for him to do so was Mahomes, who threw an impressive block on Chargers edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu.

Mahomes never shies away from putting his body on the line to make a play. Making it even more impressive, Tuipulotu is a Pro Bowl player. After the game, Mahomes said he knew if he could execute a block on Tuipulotu, Walker would score.

“With Kenneth, you got to be ready,” Mahomes said. “The defense that they (the Chargers) had, the moment he got stuffed on that front side, I was like, if I get him (Tuipulotu) he’s (Walker) going to score. I didn’t get a lot, but I got enough.”

Mahomes Has Inconsistent Day vs. Chargers, Walker Carries the Load Again

Mahomes’ performance against Los Angeles was a mixed bag. He completed an impressive 76% of his passes, and threw for a solid 272 yards. Unfortunately, he failed to throw a touchdown pass, and threw an interception the endzone as mentioned above. It should be noted that Mahomes was without his top two wide receivers in Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton.

Thornton isn’t coming back anytime soon, if at all, so that adjustment will need to be made. Of course, Mahomes has the luxury of leaning on Walker, who is in the MVP conversation throughout the first six weeks of the season. Walker racked up 128 yards on 19 carries and two TDs against the Chargers, and leads all RBs with 665 rushing yards.