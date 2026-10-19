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Patrick Mahomes Quietly Played Key Role on Kenneth Walker Touchdown vs. Chargers

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Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes quietly played a key role on one of Kenneth Walker's two touchdown runs against the Chargers.
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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 18: Kenneth Walker III #9 celebrates a second quarter touchdown with Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on October 18, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs moved to 5-0 with their 22-6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday.

Although it was a comfortable margin of victory, the Chiefs’ offense was choppy throughout most of the game. It turned the ball over twice in the redzone, once on an interception thrown by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and the other a turnover on downs at the one-yard line. However, running back Kenneth Walker III saved the day with two touchdown runs.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Threw Key Block on Touchdown Run by RB Kenneth Walker III

Late in the second quarter, Walker pounded the ball into the endzone on a two-yard touchdown run. Walker was initially pushed backwards and nearly stuffed for a loss, but was able to bounce the run outside. Clearing the way for him to do so was Mahomes, who threw an impressive block on Chargers edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu.

Mahomes never shies away from putting his body on the line to make a play. Making it even more impressive, Tuipulotu is a Pro Bowl player. After the game, Mahomes said he knew if he could execute a block on Tuipulotu, Walker would score.

“With Kenneth, you got to be ready,” Mahomes said. “The defense that they (the Chargers) had, the moment he got stuffed on that front side, I was like, if I get him (Tuipulotu) he’s (Walker) going to score. I didn’t get a lot, but I got enough.”

Mahomes Has Inconsistent Day vs. Chargers, Walker Carries the Load Again

Mahomes’ performance against Los Angeles was a mixed bag. He completed an impressive 76% of his passes, and threw for a solid 272 yards. Unfortunately, he failed to throw a touchdown pass, and threw an interception the endzone as mentioned above. It should be noted that Mahomes was without his top two wide receivers in Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton.

Thornton isn’t coming back anytime soon, if at all, so that adjustment will need to be made. Of course, Mahomes has the luxury of leaning on Walker, who is in the MVP conversation throughout the first six weeks of the season. Walker racked up 128 yards on 19 carries and two TDs against the Chargers, and leads all RBs with 665 rushing yards.

Nick Roesch Nick Roesch covers the NFL for Heavy Sports, with a focus on the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, and Los Angeles Chargers. He previously covered the Chiefs for USA TODAY Sports' Chiefs Wire, and all 32 NFL teams for A to Z Sports. Roesch's career in sports media spans 10 years. More about Nick Roesch

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Patrick Mahomes Quietly Played Key Role on Kenneth Walker Touchdown vs. Chargers

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