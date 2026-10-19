Chiefs’ Playmaker Has Concussion Scare vs. Chargers, Andy Reid Updates

It wasn’t pretty, but the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 22-6 on Sunday.

The Chiefs did have a few injuries occur during the contest. Tight end Travis Kelce sustained an ankle injury early on, but was able to return and play through it. Right tackle Jaylon Moore exited the game with a concussion and did not return.

Kansas City Chiefs WR Jalen Royals Checked for Concussion vs. Chargers, Andy Reid Provides Update

Second-year wide receiver Jalen Royals briefly left Sunday’s game to get checked out for concussion-like symptoms. Fortunately, he was cleared and was able to go back into the game. Coach Andy Reid confirmed after the game that there is no concern for Royals moving forward.

“Royals went in to be checked for a concussion, but he was good there,” Reid said.

Royals saw a bigger role within the Chiefs’ offense with Rashee Rice out due to a hamstring injury. He wasn’t super productive, catching just two passes for 24 yards. Kansas City’s passing game as a whole wasn’t particularly impactful. One of Royals’ receptions did go for a nice 18-yard gain.

Chiefs’ Young WRs Made Minimal Impact vs. Chargers

With Rice out and Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve, there was a golden opportunity for a young wide receiver to make his presence felt. Royals, Cyrus Allen, and Andrew Armstrong all got into the mix, but none of them really stood out much.

Allen caught two passes for 27 yard. One of his catches was an impressive leaping snag across the middle of the field, but he was quiet outside of that. Fans have been puzzled, and a bit frustrated, over the lack of opportunities Allen has gotten after standing out during training camp and preseason.

Armstrong was elevated to the active 53-man roster from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game. Like Allen, Armstrong was also a preseason standout, posting seven catches for 85 yards in three preseason games. In his NFL debut against the Chargers, he caught one pass for 13 yards on two targets.

Xavier Worthy was the standout at wide receiver for the Chiefs in Week 6, catching seven passes on seven targets for 73 yards. Worthy answered the bell as the top receiving option, which was encouraging after an underwhelming start to the season. If he can maintain that level of play when Rice returns, the two will make for a dynamic duo.