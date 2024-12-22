Wife Brittany Reveals Week 16 Meant ‘A Little Extra’ for Her & Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes made playing quarterback on a high ankle sprain look easy throughout Week 16 as the Kansas City Chiefs rolled to a 27-19 win over the Houston Texans and the two-time NFL MVP posted his second best total QBR rating of the season.

But the fact that feats like these are beginning to be viewed as typical when it comes to Mahomes actually takes away from their brilliance. After the game, his wife Brittany Mahomes reminded everyone how difficult the past week has been for her husband, posting a loving message on Instagram.

“Feeling that Win a little extra today👏🏼👏🏼,” Brittany wrote. She then addressed her husband, who wears the jersey No. 15, voicing: “15 we are proud of you🥹❤️.”

To be clear, Brittany Mahomes generally posts photos of her viewing party and outfit after every Chiefs outing, so that’s nothing new. But — at least throughout the 2024 campaign — her captions are usually far more simple and conservative.

This weekend, considering everything Patrick Mahomes has battled and worked through over the past week, she chose to send a very public message saying how “proud” his family is of him. She even noted that this victory meant “a little extra” to them.

Patrick Mahomes also echoed this sentiment with a very appreciate social media message after beating the Texans.

Brittany’s post was well-received by fans, with over 127,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Brittany Mahomes Shares Precious Video of Daughter Sterling Cheering on Patrick Mahomes at Chiefs Game

On her Instagram story, Brittany Mahomes also shared a precious moment of daughter Sterling Skye cheering on her father.

In the video, Sterling watches intently as her dad is announced on the jumbotron during pregame introductions. A big smile then flashes across her face as a cheering Brittany asks — “Who is it?”

Sterling begins clapping her little hands and smiling happily as she watches Patrick Mahomes run out onto the field on the jumbotron.

The Chiefs QB also reposted this video on his personal Instagram story.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Explains Why It Was So Important for Him to Play Through Injury vs. Texans

Brittany hinted that Week 16 meant a lot to the Mahomes family but during his postgame press conference, Patrick also explained why it was so important for him to be out there on December 21.

“I ask a lot from the guys around me,” the Chiefs superstar told reporters. “So, I feel like if I’m going to ask them to play through pain, if I’m going to ask them to play through little nicks and bruises and stuff like that, I gotta do it as well.”

“That’s something that I pride myself on is being out there with my guys and playing football,” Mahomes went on. “I’m not going to put us in position to be in a bad spot or lose a football game but if I feel like I can compete and win, I’m going to be out [on the field] in that football game.”

The Chiefs QB also shouted out his offensive line, noting that he asks them to battle through injuries over the course of the season, as well as tight end Noah Gray who “bounced back up” after an injury against the Texans according to Mahomes.

“You don’t make excuses in this league,” Mahomes stated in a no-nonsense type of way. “You go out and play football and you fight until the very end and try to get a win at the end of the day.”