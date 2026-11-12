Fans Share Concern for Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Amid Baby No. 4 News

The Kansas City Chiefs got some extra special news before traveling to take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, announced they’re expecting baby No. 4.

Chiefs Kingdom is particularly excited as every time Brittany’s gotten pregnant, the team has advanced to the Super Bowl. When asked if this trend will continue during a press conference on November 11, Mahomes couldn’t help but laugh.

“I’m hoping!” he said. “I don’t know if Brittany is, but I’m hoping that we can keep that going and get another Super Bowl win with a baby on the way. That’d be awesome for sure.”

However, some fans voiced concern for Brittany as they’re not quite sure what she’ll do with her massive arm tattoo.

Brittany Mahomes’ Arm Is a Tribute Tattoo for Her 3 Children With Patrick Mahomes’ Signature

Following the Chiefs’ 24-10 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, Brittany posted a celebratory carousel of photos from the game and wrote, “Three and zerooooooo🙏🏼❤️.” In slide 8, Brittany revealed an elaborate tribute to her kids tattooed on the inside of her right wrist. However, the tattoo continues all the way up to her elbow.

She later posted a photo of the full tattoo on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “I guess I never have showed my tattoo and people are so intrigued. It’s the side profile of my kiddos with Patrick’s initials in their names and birthdays.”

Mahomes and Brittany share Sterling, 5, Bronze, 3, and Golden, 22 months.

While people try to guess what type of precious metal they will name baby No. 4, one fan posted on X, “I’m more stressed about the tattoo… To clarify: I like the tattoo, my point is how is she going to add onto it !?”

One woman responded, “When she posted it I figured they were done having kids. Now what’s she gonna do LOL.” A fan joked, “she’s gonna have to tattoo little Pewter Mahomes on the other arm i guess.” Another person suggested, “Gonna have to have 6 to make it 3 on each side, lol.” Another woman commented on Instagram, “I NEED to know Brittany’s plan for the tattoo, been consuming me lately.”

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Said They Were ‘Done’ Having Babies Last Year

In an interview with WHOOP’s Will Ahmed, the founder & CEO of the fitness company, last year, Brittany spoke about the possibility of having another baby.

“Nope,” she answered. “We’re done. We’re done for a while. Three. I don’t know, I mean I feel like you can never like say you’re done, but I think three is all I need.”

Mahomes appeared to be on the same page. During a press conference shortly after Golden’s birth last year, “We’ll see down the line, maybe,” he said. “But my goal was always three. So, we’ve had three. And we’ll stick there for a while and see if we need to come back and get another one later on.”