Patrick Mahomes, Wife Brittany Share Heartwarming News Before Training Camp

After a busy offseason, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reports to training camp at Missouri Western State University on July 24.

While continuing to rehab from an ACL tear suffered in December and after signing a record-breaking new contract in June, he’s made a point to spend quality time with friends and family. Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, share three children — Sterling, 5, Bronze, 3, and Golden, 1.

The family made a trip to Legoland in Carlsbad, California, before visiting SeaWorld in San Diego. The three-time Super Bowl MVP and his wife also traveled to New York City to attend Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding earlier this month.

Mahomes and Brittany then sat next to Swift and Kelce while attending former teammate Juju Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk’s wedding in Laguna Niguel, California, the following week.

Last weekend, the Kansas City Current co-owners traveled to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to catch the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final between Spain and Argentina on July 19. Before joining his fellow quarterbacks and rookies at camp this weekend, however, the couple made another special appearance for a cause very close to their hearts.

Patrick Mahomes, Wife Brittany, Attended the 15 and The Mahomies Event With FARE

The two-time league MVP’s foundation, 15 and the Mahomies, has teamed up with FARE, Food Allergy Research & Education, multiple times. Mahomes and Brittany, along with Bronze, attended their back-to-school event this week.

“Families living with food allergies were provided practical resources, education, and support,” his foundation and FARE wrote on Instagram. “The annual event aims to expand food allergy education and resources across the Kansas City community.

“Highlights included… Top 9 allergen-free school lunch demonstration, Ask-the-Expert panel, A Kids’ Fun Zone, Health resources for families navigating food allergy, Kids received an adidas backpack; t-shirt and snack bag.”

Mahomes and Brittany didn’t just pose on the step-and-repeat and leave. They spoke to the crowd and joined other families for the activities.

FARE wrote in another joint post, “A special thank you to Brittany and Patrick Mahomes for joining us and for their continued advocacy for the food allergy community. As food allergy parents, their support helps shine a light on the importance of creating safer environments for every child.

Pat Mahomes Sr., the quarterback’s father, commented, “Love this family.” Equity Sports CEO Chris Cabott added, “👏👏👏👏.”

Patrick & Brittany Mahomes’ Son Was Rushed To the Hospital After Discovering His Peanut Allergy

Sterling and Bronze both have food allergies, which initially came as a surprise for the couple since they don’t have any themselves.

Brittany first discovered Sterling’s food allergies as soon as they switched to formula for the first time. “She was vomiting; she was sneezing; she had red, itchy eyes, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model recalled to Parents. While it wasn’t a severe reaction, they learned Sterling is allergic to milk, eggs, and dairy after visits with their pediatrician and allergist.

With Bronze, Brittany added peanut powder to his bottle when he was 8 months old. After Bronze became fussy and inconsolable, “I took his diaper off and I then realized he had broken out into hives everywhere under his diaper and his clothes,” she said. “Within minutes, it began to grow and grow, and eventually covered his whole body and got up to his face.”

Due to Sterling’s allergies, she was already prepared with an AUVI-q, an FDA-approved epinephrine auto-injector for infants and toddlers, just in case. She has since partnered with the brand. “Knowing that I did have that with me, I felt a little more competent in the situation, but we did end up going to the emergency room.

While it was a scary situation, “They ultimately told us, ‘He’s going to be fine, but you need to wait here for a few hours just to make sure everything’s OK.'”