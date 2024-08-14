Chiefs Injury Boosts Cut Candidate’s Roster Chances: ‘Offers Too Much Value’

The Hollywood Brown injury during the Kansas City Chiefs’ preseason opener was a bitter pill to swallow after a strong spring and summer with his new organization. Of course, when one door closes — albeit momentarily — another opens.

With Brown likely to miss Week 1 and potentially more on a four-to-six-week recovery timeline, veteran wide receiver Mecole Hardman appears to be the main beneficiary. On August 13, special teams coordinator Dave Toub told reporters that Brown’s injury “changed things a little bit” in his department.

During training camp, rookie first rounder Xavier Worthy was one of Toub’s top returner options, making Hardman expendable. Now Toub admitted that the Chiefs will have to lessen the youngster’s usage on special teams with him needed more on offense.

The coordinator also noted that the next man up will take Worthy’s place on punt duties for the time being — and that player is Hardman according to Arrowhead Pride beat reporter Pete Sweeney.

“Hardman’s familiarity with the offensive scheme and ability to return punts is critical, especially now with Hollywood Brown’s Week 1 status in doubt,” Sweeney added within a new 53-man roster projection published on August 13.

“If Brown is down for the first few games, would Kansas City really want Xavier Worthy returning punts?” He questioned prior to Toub’s comments. “Hardman would be the next man up there, and I think he offers too much value for the Chiefs to move on.”

Chiefs Digest beat writer Matt Derrick agreed with Sweeney in a 53-man prediction of his own on August 14. Placing Hardman fifth on the WR depth chart just behind Justin Watson.

This recent rise up the ranks would guarantee the veteran a spot on the Week 1 roster.

Nikko Remigio’s Sloppy Preseason Outing Helps Mecole Hardman’s Roster Push With Chiefs

Hardman may have gotten a boost from Brown’s injury, but he also received a boost courtesy of returner challenger Nikko Remigio.

The 2023 UDFA showed some inexperience during the preseason opener, muffing a punt and seeing a reception get ripped out of his hands for a near-fumble for a touchdown. It was still a nice receiving day for Remigio against the Jacksonville Jaguars (3 catches for 35 yards), but KC needs a reliable returner more and that’s Hardman at this stage.

“Remigio still has a compelling resume combined with his special teams work but his nearly lost fumble and muffed punt against Jacksonville loom large,” Derrick reiterated after choosing to cut the second-year prospect in his projection. He added later that “if Hardman and [running back Deneric] Prince make the roster, Remigio could be redundant for now.”

Similarly, Sweeney concluded that “Remigio is a great story, [but] I feel he will have to do something special on a preseason kickoff to force the Chiefs’ hand. It’s a crowded wide receiver room, and I think a spot on the practice squad makes sense as the next man up.”

Who Rounds out Chiefs’ WR Room at Cutdown?

The final one or two wide receiver spots are still up for grabs by most estimations — assuming Watson and Hardman make the team. As of August 14, however, Skyy Moore and Justyn Ross seem to be the most popular picks.

Sweeney attributed the Moore selection to the fact that the former second-round talent continues to rotate in with the first-team offense at practice. That puts him decidedly ahead of players like Kadarius Toney, Remigio and Montrell Washington, among others.

Ross has more so stated his case in recent weeks, impressing versus the Jaguars as well as at practice.

“In Justyn Ross, I see a player who presents a prototype different than what’s offered among the other bubble receivers in terms of size and athletic ability at that size,” Sweeney reasoned. Derrick also gave him the “upper hand” over Remigio and Toney for now.