Former NFL QB Defends Chiefs Amid Week 2 Controversy

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 2 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals ended in controversial fashion, 26-25, after a fourth down defensive pass interference penalty put KC in position to attempt a game-winning field goal — which kicker Harrison Butker drilled from 51 yards.

Needless to say, this flag drew the ire of Bengals and NFL fans on social media, including former Cincy wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh. Who said: “Give every game to the Chiefs rest of season. Refs in their favor every game. Why play the game if we know results beforehand?”

Others also questioned whether or not there should have been a holding call on the Kansas City offensive line on that same play, which would have offset the DPI penalty. Not all agreed that the Chiefs got bailed out by the referees, however, as ex-NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III led the charge in defending KC.

“LOTS of speculation about the Chiefs and the Refs out there, but you can’t run through a guy’s back before the ball gets there and complain when they throw a flag,” he said. “NO QUESTION THAT’S PASS INTERFERENCE.”

Later, former ESPN host Trey Wingo weighed in too, reminding: “Exactly. And for the rabid ‘The Chiefs get all the calls’ crowd. The previous play to this one was a 10-yard penalty on Kansas City that negated a 21-yard gain.”

A few plays after, the Chiefs and Butker ended the game with the walk-off kick.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Says Bengals DB Appeared to Be ‘Pretty Early’ on Defensive Pass Interference Call

Play

Following the game, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II addressed the media, breaking down the play in question for reporters.

“Obviously, they’re going to get into that kind of fence defense at the sticks, and so my job is to buy time for guys to get downfield,” Mahomes explained.

Continuing: “I was able to do that [and] as I scrambled to the left, I saw [wide receiver] Rashee [Rice] open — I knew it was going to be contested but you got to put the ball up — and Rashee did a great job of trying to get the ball.”

“I haven’t seen the replay or anything, but I feel like [Bengals defensive back Daijahn Anthony] was there pretty early and we got the flag,” Mahomes finally concluded. “You got to give guys chances in those situations and that’s what we did.”

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Continues to Excel as Patrick Mahomes’ Top Target in 2024

Through two weeks, Rice has completely supplanted future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce as Mahomes’ favorite target — and the second-year wideout had another huge game on September 15.

After another five catches for 75 yards and a touchdown, Rice now has 178 receiving yards heading into Week 3. He also led the team in targets against the Bengals with another six looks from Mahomes.

Next in line behind him were running back Isiah Pacheco (five catches off five targets) and first-round wide receiver Xavier Worthy (two catches off four targets).

The biggest surprise so far has been Kelce, whose production has dipped significantly early in the year. On Sunday afternoon, he followed up a three for 34 performance in Week 1 with just one catch for 5 yards in Week 2.

Chiefs rookie tight end Jared Wiley actually contributed more yardage versus Cincinnati, with one reception for 7 yards. While backup TE Noah Gray posted 37 yards in Week 1.

With Hollywood Brown out indefinitely at wide receiver and Pacheco potentially missing some time, expect the Rice show to continue in Kansas City for the foreseeable future — especially if Kelce’s slow start turns out to be a regression.