Chiefs UDFA Standout Carson Steele Messages Fans Ahead of Roster Cutdown

Kansas City Chiefs UDFA running back/fullback Carson Steele has become the star of the 2024 preseason period in KC.

After his latest highlight-reel play on August 22, Steele appears to be a “lock” to make the active roster, but nothing is guaranteed until the Chiefs submit their initial 53 on August 27. The rookie messaged his followers on X ahead of Tuesday’s moment of truth.

“I’m done playing when I quit having fun with it😎” Steele said, sharing three photos and one video from his big preseason finale. A safe assumption that the youngster has no plans of ending his promising NFL career anytime soon.

To no surprise, the fast fan favorite’s post blew up on the social media app, with over 3,000 likes in under four hours.

According to Football Database, Steele finished his first NFL preseason with 11 carries for 87 yards, 2 touchdowns and 6 first downs — which yields a yards per carry average of 7.91. The summer standout also registered 3 runs that went for 10-plus yards, including his 31-yard long.

As a receiver, Steele’s longest catch went for 6 yards, although his total yardage through the air was a -3 because of a poorly blocked screen. More importantly, the bubble candidate has displayed versatility on special teams, averaging 32.5 yards per kick return with 1.5 ST tackles and another tackle after an offensive turnover.