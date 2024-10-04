Chiefs Reunite With 24-Year-Old Prospect That Was Previously Poached

The Kansas City Chiefs announced a couple of roster moves ahead of the Week 5 matchup with the New Orleans Saints, as tight end Jody Fortson was promoted into an open 53-man roster spot and defensive back Darius Rush took his place on the practice squad.

Of course, this is not the first time Rush has joined the Chiefs organization. The 24-year-old was claimed by KC at the 53-man roster cutdown in 2023, and eventually cut and re-signed to the practice squad later on.

Then, in mid-October of last year, Rush was poached off the practice squad by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He remained in Pittsburgh until October 1 of 2024, when the Steelers chose to release him from their active roster.

Now Rush is returning to Kansas City in more of a developmental role for the time being.

After originally being drafted in the fifth round by the Indianapolis Colts, Rush has bounced around over his first two seasons. In 2023 and 2024 combined, he appeared in a total of 5 games for the Steelers, recording 3 total tackles and 1 pass defense.

According to Arrowhead Pride beat reporter Pete Sweeney, the Chiefs also re-signed running back Keaontay Ingram to the practice squad on October 4.

Darius Rush Fits Physical Profile of a Chiefs DB

When the Chiefs first claimed Rush in 2023, it seemed the plan was to let him sit back and develop. They even snuck him onto the practice squad successfully before the Steelers intervened.

That’s most likely because Rush is a bit raw as a prospect, despite impressive physical and athletic traits.

NFL Network scouting expert Lance Zierlein described him as a “big, long and physical” cornerback ahead of the 2023 draft, but also pointed out that he only started two seasons in college.

“[Rush] struggles to stay connected with routes from both press and off coverages but could improve with more technique work,” Zierlein wrote at the time. “He will never have the short area foot quickness to mirror and match routes but has impressive ball skills to disrupt the catch when he’s in position.”

So, a work in progress, but also another moldable piece of clay for defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo at 6-foot-2 — and with 33 3/8″ arms.

Zierlein called this “NFL-caliber size and length.” But Kansas City fans know this as the physical profile for a modern-day Chiefs DB.

As of October 4, Rush joins defensive backs Nic Jones, Eric Scott Jr., Keith Taylor and Deon Bush on the practice squad, giving KC a plethora of depth in the secondary.

Jody Fortson’s 53-Man Return Signals Tight End Heavy Gameplan for Chiefs Without Rashee Rice

The Fortson promotion is an interesting move. Rather than sign a wide receiver like Justyn Ross or Nikko Remigio to the active roster, the Chiefs chose a 6-foot-4 red zone threat in Fortson, giving them four tight ends on the 53.

Without star wide receiver Rashee Rice for the next four weeks — and potentially longer — this transaction signals an emphasis on a tight end-heavy gameplan going forward.

Travis Kelce and Noah Gray are still the presumptive starters, but rookie Jared Wiley and Fortson both add something to this passing attack as potential playmakers.

Fortson left Kansas City for the Miami Dolphins this offseason, but he failed to make the 53-man roster after a lackluster preseason that only included 2 receptions for 20 yards. Needless to say, he’s another staff favorite of head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach.