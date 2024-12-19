AFC Playoff Hopeful Pushed to Swipe Chiefs WR Amid Rash of Injuries

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton was named as a potential poach candidate for the Miami Dolphins.

An NFL writer suggested that the Miami Dolphins poach wide receiver Tyquan Thornton off of the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad ahead of Week 16.

“The Dolphins could find themselves in need of receivers next week,” Bleacher Report analyst Alex Ballentine noted on December 16. “Dee Eskridge was ruled out before [Week 15], Jaylen Waddle left with a knee injury and Grant DuBose was carted off the field after a hit to the head.”

He went on to add that “the Dolphins have a few options on their own practice squad, but none quite as intriguing as Tyquan Thornton.”

“The speedster is currently practicing with the Kansas City Chiefs, but it would be fun to see if [Dolphins head coach] Mike McDaniel could do anything with him in the final weeks of the season,” Ballentine wrote, suggesting that Miami sign Thornton off the KC practice squad as soon as this week, assuming their injuries persist at WR.

As of Wednesday, December 18, the Dolphins injury situation hasn’t gotten any better. DuBose is out indefinitely, joining Braxton Berrios, Tahj Washington and Anthony Schwartz on the injured reserve, while Waddle and Eskridge have already missed the first practice of the week.

That leaves Miami very shorthanded at the position, with rookie Malik Washington and veteran River Cracraft as the only healthy wide receivers behind Tyreek Hill.

As Ballentine mentioned, the Dolphins do have a few extra pass-catchers on their practice squad, but it would make sense to pursue another WR flyer in Thornton. At 6-8, the playoffs could be out of reach with one more loss. A Thornton signing might be able to help Miami avoid elimination, while also giving the organization a 24-year-old talent that could push for more of a role in 2025.

Tyquan Thornton Unlikely to See NFL Action With Chiefs in 2024 Once Hollywood Brown Returns

Veteran wideout Hollywood Brown is trending toward a Week 16 regular season debut with the Chiefs. The long-lost free agent signing logged his second straight full practice on December 18, and the expectation is that he could suit up for Kansas City on Saturday against the Houston Texans.

While that’s great news for the Chiefs, it’s likely somewhat disappointing for Thornton.

The former New England Patriots second rounder joined KC on November 18. At the time, the Chiefs’ WR corps was as injury-riddled as Miami’s, and there was a real chance that Thornton might eventually see opportunities catching passes from Patrick Mahomes.

That hasn’t materialized, however, partly because it takes incoming wide receivers a long time to learn Andy Reid’s offensive system and playbook, and partly because Kansas City has gotten healthier since his arrival.

JuJu Smith-Schuster returned from a multi-week absence not long after Thornton was acquired, and now Brown is back in the mix. The Chiefs did lose Mecole Hardman to the injured reserve in early December, but it was training camp standout Nikko Remigio who earned the call-up rather than Thornton because of his ability as a returner.

Despite a few long-term injuries, Kansas City’s active roster currently runs six-deep at wide receiver — assuming Brown takes the spot vacated by running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. And that’s without counting practice squad competition like Justyn Ross and Montrell Washington.

With all these players in front of him, it’s hard to envision a world where Thornton gets his first appearance with the Chiefs in 2024.

Chiefs LT D.J. Humphries & DB Chamarri Conner Both in Danger of Missing Week 16

As mentioned above, Brown is on track to retake the field in Week 16, as is Mahomes — who’s working his way back from a high ankle sprain.

Two players are in danger of missing the Saturday matchup with the Texans though, left tackle D.J. Humphries and versatile defensive back Chamarri Conner.

Humphries did not play in Week 15 due to a hamstring injury. The same issue has forced him to miss the first two practices of Week 16.

If Humphries is unable to start this weekend, the Chiefs would presumably slide left guard Joe Thuney over to left tackle once again.

Conner left Week 15 with a concussion. After missing consecutive practices on Tuesday and Wednesday, it feels unlikely that Conner will return in time for Week 16.