Chiefs Take Special Interest in WR Known for ‘Excellent’ Route-Running: Report

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.
Head coach Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are taking a long look at a wide receiver prospect ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to take a close look at University of Miami prospects, as KPRC 2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported the following on March 29.

“Miami @CanesFootball wide receiver Sam Brown Jr. (6-2, 200, 4.4 speed, 41.5 vertical, 36 catches, 509 yards, two touchdowns last season) meets privately with Chiefs next week, per a league source,” Wilson relayed on X. “Former @UHCougarFB All-Big 12 honorable mention with 62 catches, 815 yards [and] three scores.”

One day earlier on March 28, it was reported that Kansas City will meet with Miami running back Damien Martinez ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Now, it appears the Chiefs are taking a special interest in Brown too, meeting with him “privately” according to Wilson.

The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler scouted the 6-foot-2 Brown as a “smooth-moving pass-catcher with excellent route-running, hands, and a high-level athletic profile.” He also praised Brown for his “extremely fluid” transitions and movements as a wide receiver.

Per NFL.com, Brown ran a 4.44-second 40-yard dash with a 41.5-inch vertical and a 1.52-second 10-yard split.

Fowler concluded that “overall, Brown is a highly intriguing prospect whose fluidity as an athlete pops off the screen. His potential remains as lofty as any pass-catcher in the ACC and is an offensive weapon whose size, fluidity, and athleticism paint the picture of a potential top 100 player in the draft.”

Potential Chiefs WR Target Sam Brown Jr. Gets Mixed Reviews After Transferring Around Frequently in College

Although Fowler appears to be high on Brown, NFL Network scouting expert Lance Zierlein was less confident in his abilities while breaking down his outlook ahead of the draft.

“Brown played at three schools over five seasons but failed to produce at a standout level,” Zierlein noted. Adding: “Frankly, there are more flashes on Brown’s 2023 tape at Houston than there were on his Miami tape from 2024.”

“He lacked creativity to beat press [coverage] and struggled to finish plays as a deep option in both seasons,” the draft expert continued. “[Brown] has some instincts in space and flashes route-running potential, but it’s hard to find enough consistent tape to make a clear projection of what he could provide as a pro.”

Zierlein eventually graded Brown as a “candidate for [the] bottom of [the] roster or practice squad.”

Chiefs Could Be Eyeing Sam Brown Jr. as Potential Late-Round Pick or Undrafted Prospect

Fowler called Brown a potential top 100 player in the draft, but with this being a weaker wide receiver class than previous years, it’s possible he slips further than that.

The Chiefs aren’t really pressed for WR help at the moment, with star playmaker Rashee Rice set to return from injury alongside Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Nikko Remigio and Skyy Moore, among others.

Having said that, head coach Andy Reid always loves bringing in new toys for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, so it’s possible KC could select a prospect like Brown if he falls to the later rounds of the draft.

General manager Brett Veach likes to stress that from rounds four through seven, teams’ rankings and grades are all over the map. Picks become much more subjective in those later rounds, and sometimes prospects sink lower than GMs expect.

Brown feels like that type of wideout that could go anywhere from the fourth round to becoming a priority UDFA who was undrafted. Either way, the Chiefs appear ready to do their due diligence and keep tabs on the Miami pass-catcher just in case.

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus specialize on the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers, with expert knowledge on each based on several years covering these teams on a daily basis. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

