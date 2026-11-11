Taylor Swift Announcement Will Make Husband Travis Kelce So Happy

The Kansas City Chiefs got back in the win column with a 35-12 win over the New York Jets. During the matchup, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made NFL history while hauling in four receptions for 72 receiving yards.

Cheering Kelce and the Chiefs on at Arrowhead Stadium, Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift. She watched the game with supermodel Karlie Kloss, 33, and her 5-year-old son, Levi, whom she shares with husband Joshua Kushner.

The singer’s parents, Andrea Swift and Scott Swift, and Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, were also in the suite.

Next up, the Chiefs hit the road to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10. It’s unlikely Swift will attend the matchup as she hasn’t attended an away game in two years. While Kelce and Co. prepare to hopefully win their second consecutive game, Swift received some incredibly exciting news.

Taylor Swift Will Receive THR’s Sherry Lansing Leadership Award From Director Greta Gerwig

In addition to marrying Kelce at Madison Square Garden on July 3, it’s been a huge year for Swift, 36, when it comes to awards.

After becoming the youngest woman ever inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June, she became the youngest inductee ever into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame last month.

Next up, she’ll receive The Hollywood Reporter’s prestigious Sherry Lansing Leadership Award during its annual Women in Entertainment breakfast gala. Making the moment even more special, the award will be presented by Greta Gerwig.

During an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” last October, Swift revealed that Gerwig, who directed “Barbie” and co-wrote the screenplay for “Frances Ha,” is Kelce’s favorite director. He “loves her movies” and “loves her range,” she said.

Play

The three-time Super Bowl champion was so excited when Gerwig attended The Eras Tour and couldn’t wait to share a joke with her. However, Kelce mistook actor Hugh Grant’s wife, Anna Eberstein, for Gerwig while in the VIP tent.

Swift explained to her then-fiancé after getting a rundown of the interaction, “Is there any chance at all, baby, that you complimented Hugh Grant’s wife, Anna, on her movie Barbie, said, ‘I’m just Ken, too,’ and she politely nodded because she didn’t have the heart to tell you she didn’t direct it?”

Taylor Swift ‘Took on an Industry That Has Long Underestimated Women’

THR editor-in-chief Maer Roshan shared a beautiful statement on why Swift will receive this year’s leadership award.

“Taylor Swift took on an industry that has long underestimated women and won on every front: artistically, commercially and on the question of who owns her work,” Roshan said.

“She reclaimed her catalog, set new terms for the artists who follow her and became the most popular musician in the world while doing it — and helping scores of other artists along the way. We’re proud to honor her with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award.”

While the date of the gala was not announced, last year’s breakfast took place in December.