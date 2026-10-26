Taylor Swift Rumored to Make Major Appearance After Chiefs-Seahawks Game

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ perfect record came to an end against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football. After starting the season 5-0, the Chiefs fell to the reigning Super Bowl champions 20-3.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught three receptions for 44 yards, during which he officially surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez for the most receiving yards by a tight end, including the postseason, in NFL history with 15,420 yards.

Kelce entered the game only needing 35 yards to break the record. With that fourth-quarter catch, he marked his 1,103 career receptions, the fifth-most on the NFL’s all-time list.

Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, did not appear to travel to Seattle for the primetime matchup. She hasn’t attended a road game since the 2024 season. However, fans can expect to see Swift make a major appearance on Monday, October 26 — and there’s a chance Kelce may join her.

Taylor Swift Is Getting Inducted Into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

Swift becomes the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame’s youngest-ever inductee at age 36, earning the honor in her first year of eligibility.

The red carpet and induction ceremony take place in Nashville on Monday night. Swift has not confirmed whether she plans to attend the 56th annual gala at Music City Center, but it’s hard to imagine 14-time Grammy winner skipping the event.

“From the time I started writing songs as a child, I fixated on Nashville as the perfect place to be. I wanted to learn with and from the best and get to immerse myself in a community of storytellers, and thankfully, Nashville turned out to be exactly what I’d dreamed of,” Swift said in a statement after learning of the honor last month.

“A town that validated and prioritized hard work, determination and imagination. Where the writers show up to work every day even when the mysterious muses and the magic don’t. To be honored by this city I love so much is a beautiful thing, and I’m very grateful.”

Swift enters the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in the 20-Year Contemporary Songwriter/Artist category.

Will Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Join Taylor Swift at the Gala?

While Kelce must fly back to Kansas City with his teammates on Sunday night, there’s a chance he makes it to Nashville on Monday. With access to Swift’s private plane, he can easily make it back to Kansas City before team starts practicing for the Denver Broncos in Week 8.

The Chiefs star joined Swift during her induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June, where she became the youngest female inductee. Kelce had mandatory minicamp in Kansas City from June 9 to June 11, but made it New York City on the evening of June 11 for the star-studded ceremony.

The famous couple are incredibly busy but do their best to support one another. Last week, Swift made it to the Chargers-Chiefs game just one day after performing at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.