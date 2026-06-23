Taylor Swift Gets Exciting Career News Before Travis Kelce’s Event

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his fiancée, Taylor Swift, spent the past week on opposite coasts.

Kelce’s multi-city bachelor party tour commenced in Southern California. Joining the three-time Super Bowl champion for the celebration were his brother, Jason Kelce, Swift’s brother, Austin Swift, best friend Ross Travis, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and more.

The boys’ crew attended a Chris Lake concert in Los Angeles before attending a NASCAR race in San Diego. At the same time, Swift reportedly had a girls’ weekend at her Rhode Island estate.

The famous couple is rumored to reunite at Tight End University in Nashville, which kicks off on June 22. Kelce founded the annual summit with former tight end Greg Olsen and San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle.

Swift made a big splash at the summit last year, surprising fans with a special performance of “Shake It Off” at the “Tight Ends & Friends” charity concert at the Brooklyn Bowl.

Tickets for this year’s “Tight Ends & Friends” concert, which takes place at The Pinnacle, are already sold out. Performers include Chase Rice, Dan+Shay, Hardy, Kane Brown, and more. While fans hope Swift makes another surprise cameo at the concert on June 23, the pop star received some incredible news.

Taylor Swift’s New Single Remained a No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a Second Consecutive Week

Swift dropped her latest single, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” for the “Toy Story 5” soundtrack earlier this month. The 14-time Grammy winner made a surprise appearance at the film’s premiere in Los Angeles, performing the new song on stage at the Dolby Theater.

“I Knew It, I Knew You” broke Apple Music’s record for biggest soundtrack single based on first-day plays and became the most-streamed country song in a single day by a female artist in Spotify history. While “Toy Story 5” dominates in theaters, delivering Disney and Pixar’s biggest opening weekend ever with $160 million domestically.

Swift’s single from the soundtrack is also a massive success. Billboard announced on June 22 that the song remains at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart for the second week in a row.

This marks Swift’s 15th career No. 1 song. She trails only The Beatles (20) and Mariah Carey (18) for the most No. 1 songs in the chart’s history.

Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s Wedding Day Is Almost Here

Following the conclusion of the sixth annual Tight End University, Kelce and his future bride may disappear into wedding prep mode.

According to multiple reports, Kelce and Swift plan to wed at Madison Square Garden on July 3. Rumors also swirl that they plan share a more intimate ceremony elsewhere before heading to MSG for the massive reception.