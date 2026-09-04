Taylor Swift to Make Multiple Appearances Before Chiefs Opener

After tying the knot with over 1,000 guests in attendance at Madison Square Garden, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his wife, Taylor Swift, shared a brief honeymoon phase before jumping right back into work.

The 11-time Pro Bowler, who recently debuted his new campaign as a Tommy Hilfiger ambassador, is locked in on preparing for his 14th NFL season. As for Swift, she remains incredibly busy.

In addition to a surprise performance during her “ICONS session” at the GRAMMY Museum last month, she’s in the midst of an Emmy campaign for “Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: The Final Show,” which seems to be a shoo-in for Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), and more.

Over the past several months, the 14-time Grammy winner has managed to keep most of her public appearances under wraps until after the fact. However, she’s taking a different route before the Chiefs host the Denver Broncos in Week 1.

Taylor Swift Scheduled 3 Radio Interviews on Saturday

The month before marrying Kelce, Swift released the new single, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” for the movie “Toy Story 5.” Swift attended the movie premiere at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and surprised guests by performing on stage.

While the song continues to dominate the charts, Swift is set to appear on American Country Countdown on September 5, starting at 6 a.m. ET, Y’all Access with Kelly Sutton at 3 p.m. ET, and Country House Party at 7 p.m. With so many appearances, fans can’t help but think she’s planning a major announcement.

One fan posted on X, “She has to be announcing a country album soon. There’s no way this is all for the Toy Story Oscars campaign. She’s plotting.” A Swiftie added, “we’re literally getting debut tv soon or/and she wants to go back to her roots for TS13 because it’s especial 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼.”

New album or not, another fan gushed, “I just realized we will probably get to hear her say ‘my husband’ for the first time.”

Travis Kelce Gushed Over Their Wedding on ‘New Heights’ for the First Time

With the start of the new NFL season just around the corner, Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce, kicked off the new season of “New Heights” this week. It also marked the Chiefs star’s first episode since getting married.

“It’s a night out we’ll never forget,” Travis recalled. “Me and Taylor are so thankful for everybody that showed up, from the vows to just seeing everyone, to how much fun we had, throughout the entire evening and hearing that, kind of be relayed through everybody’s stories of the night. And it was just so magical, man.”

“It was so cool to see everyone from my childhood not only mesh with Taylor, but [the people] from her childhood and her family and friends,” Kelce continued, “and people that she works with to people that we’ve encountered over the course of our career and who we just admire as people and have become good friends with now.”