Taylor Swift Serenades Travis Kelce as New Wedding Details Continue to Emerge

Taylor Swift surprised fans with a special performance for fiancé Travis Kelce during the opening night of Tight End University in Nashville.

The singer joined Kelce, George Kittle, and Greg Olsen for the annual event on June 23, marking the second straight year she has attended the three-day training camp and accompanying Tight Ends & Friends concert. Her appearance comes as reports continue to swirl about the couple’s wedding plans.

Swift closed the concert with a performance of her hit song “Love Story” and also joined Lainey Wilson for a duet during the show.

Taylor Swift Closes Tight End University Concert With ‘Love Story’

The concert featured performances from Dan + Shay, Wilson, and Chase Rice before Swift took the stage for a surprise appearance.

During her set, the 14-time Grammy Award winner joked that there was a special reason behind her song choice.

According to attendees, Swift said a “very special tight end” requested “Love Story,” referring to Kittle.

The performance marked another memorable moment for Swift and Kelce at Tight End University. One year earlier, Swift attended the event in Nashville and made headlines after joining the concert for a surprise rendition of “Shake It Off.”

This year’s appearance came after Swift and Kelce were photographed alongside Kittle, his wife, Claire Kittle, Olsen, and Olsen’s daughter, Talbot, during festivities surrounding the event.

Kittle also expressed appreciation that Swift attended despite what has been reported as a busy summer for the couple.

“So we’re just so thankful that they’re here,” Kittle told Extra.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Continue Wedding Preparations

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in August 2025, and reports have continued to suggest the couple plans to marry this summer.

While neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed wedding details, several reports have claimed the couple is preparing for a large celebration involving friends and family.

Kittle recently revealed that the couple has made one request of their guests.

“They said absolutely no gifts,” he told ExtraTV.

Still, Kittle admitted he may have one exception in mind.

“But I was thinking, Travis, for some reason, likes old coins, so I might get him an old coin.”

Recent reports have suggested Swift and Kelce could host a large reception for approximately 1,000 guests at Madison Square Garden on July 3. The same reports indicate the couple may hold a more private ceremony before the larger celebration.

The venue has been cited as a practical option because of its security measures, limited public visibility, and ability to accommodate a large guest list.

Swift and Kelce Celebrate With Friends Before Tight End University

Before arriving in Nashville, both Swift and Kelce spent time with close friends.

Swift recently hosted a girls’ weekend at her Watch Hill mansion in Rhode Island. Friends, including longtime friend Abigail Anderson, were reportedly spotted at the property.

Kelce, meanwhile, was seen spending time with several friends in California.

The Kansas City Chiefs star was photographed in West Hollywood alongside his brother, Jason Kelce, former Chiefs teammate Ross Travis, and comedian Druski. The group later attended a Chris Lake concert at Los Angeles State Historic Park.

A few days later, Kelce traveled to San Diego, where he attended a NASCAR event with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.