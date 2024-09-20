Insider Names Chiefs as Trade Candidate for 1 of 2 Running Backs

The Kansas City Chiefs came up in trade chatter on September 20, as ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano mentioned them while discussing veteran running backs who might become available ahead of the 2024 deadline.

The first was Carolina Panthers ball carrier Miles Sanders, a former Pro Bowler and 1,000-yard rusher with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022.

“Carolina feels like the safest bet to be in sell mode at the deadline,” Graziano explained. “Sanders signed a four-year, $25.4 million contract with the Panthers before the 2023 season and has delivered a grand total of 633 scrimmage yards and one touchdown.”

The insider also relayed that Sanders has fallen behind Chuba Hubbard on the Panthers’ depth chart, with the team also drafting Texas Longhorns star Jonathon Brooks in the second round this spring. Brooks is working his way back from a torn ACL and is expected to return before the November 5 deadline.

Per Graziano, that would make Sanders “expendable,” and the Chiefs were one of the teams that he “could see” being interested after the Isiah Pacheco injury.

Graziano also added that “an acquiring team would have to deal with a prorated portion of his $4.02 million guaranteed salary, but no money is guaranteed after this year.” Having said that, Carolina could pay a portion of Sanders’ salary if agreed upon as a “condition of the trade.”

Giants RB Devin Singletary Also Called Potential Trade ‘Option’ for Chiefs

Along with Sanders, Graziano named dual threat Devin Singletary as another potential RB trade option for the Chiefs.

Singletary just signed a three-year deal with the New York Giants this offseason but — like the Panthers — Big Blue is off to an 0-2 start with an uncertain future.

“The Giants feel like another team that’s more likely to be selling than buying come early November,” the insider wrote, “and they like Tyrone Tracy Jr. whom they drafted in the fifth round out of Purdue. If Tracy comes on strong, the season starts to slip away and someone comes asking for Singletary, you have to think the Giants would at least consider it.”

Singletary has yet to achieve a 1,000-yard campaign as a runner, but he has totaled over 1,000 scrimmage yards in each of the past three seasons with the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans.

The 27-year-old running back has a “$4.75 million salary for next year” that includes $3.5 million guaranteed, per Graziano. So, a Singletary acquistion would likely involve a two-year commitment — which might not make as much sense for KC with Pacheco eventually returning.

Graziano listed the Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys as potential competition for both Sanders and Singletary should either become available.

Chiefs Set to Roll With Combination of Carson Steele, Samaje Perine & Keaontay Ingram in Week 3

Although the Chiefs reunited with Kareem Hunt on a practice squad contract, he’s unlikely to suit up in Week 3 as Kansas City now has three running backs on the active roster with Keaontay Ingram joining undrafted rookie Carson Steele and veteran third-down back Samaje Perine.

It’s unclear exactly how head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy plan to deploy this trio of halfbacks, however.

As of September 20, Steele is expected to be the next man up. The rookie also lacks NFL experience and is coming off of a performance where he turned the ball over via fumble.

So, while he may get the initial opportunity, it’s more likely that the Chiefs will ride the hot hand against the Atlanta Falcons and play whoever performs.