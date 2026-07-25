Chiefs Predicted to Cut Former Fan Favorite Rookie After Training Camp

The Kansas City Chiefs will have several tough roster decisions to make after 2026 training camp, and one notable expected cut has emerged within the recent KC news cycle.

On July 23, ESPN beat reporter Nate Taylor projected that 2025 fan favorite rookie Jake Briningstool is currently on the outside looking in. Taylor only expects three tight ends to make the initial 53-man roster, with those players being Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, and oft-injured draft pick Jared Wiley.

Taylor’s projection agrees with a recent Briningstool cut prediction from The Athletic’s Jesse Newell in late June, in which Newell has four tight ends making it to Week 1. Despite that, Briningstool was still left off the roster projection, with Newell noting that Tre Watson is currently ahead of the ex-Clemson prospect on the depth chart in his eyes.

“We don’t talk enough about Watson, and based on his performance in recent drills, he should get a long look for the fourth tight end spot,” Newell wrote about a month ago on June 23.

The Kansas City beat reporter added that “Briningstool needs to show he can be healthy and available after a de facto redshirt season last year with a hamstring injury.”

While Taylor seems to agree that Briningstool will be cut, barring a healthy breakout at training camp, he was less certain on Watson here in late July.

Briningstool burst onto the scene last spring, dominating OTAs. He then missed mandatory minicamp with an injury that lingered into training camp, stalling his development.

In the end, the Chiefs managed to hold onto Briningstool by utilizing the new injured reserve rules at the cutdown. As Newell stated, he practically redshirted his rookie season after that, but the hope was that he could build on his tremendous 2025 spring this year.

Availability Is a 2026 Prerequisite for Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Jake Briningstool at Training Camp

Newell mentioned this, and he’s right: step number one for Briningstool will be availability this summer. Yes, Briningstool has to impress and likely outplay several peers — like Wiley, Watson, Mason Pline, and 2026 rookie John Michael Gyllenborg — to make the roster, but he can’t do that if he’s injured.

The good news is that the Chiefs provided a pre-training camp injury update on July 24, and Briningstool wasn’t mentioned. So, he should be healthy to start the summer.

On that note, Gyllenborg will begin the 2026 camp period on the PUP list. A-to-Z Sports Kansas City’s Charles Goldman noted that Gyllenborg “might not participate in camp” on July 24. And The Kansas City Star’s Pete Sweeney seemed to agree, reporting that the rookie is dealing with a “knee sprain.”

Sweeney added that “it’s unclear if he will take the field before next week,” and after the Chiefs’ PUP announcement on July 25, that appears unlikely to happen.

Gyllenborg’s absence — while detrimental to his roster chances — will open up more snap opportunities for players like Watson and Briningstool as they try to jump Wiley on the depth chart in August.

Chiefs Are Still Looking for Travis Kelce’s Successor

Every time the Chiefs draft or sign a rookie tight end, the immediate hope is that they can eventually succeed Kelce upon his retirement. The unfortunate truth is that none of these prospects have lived up to that lofty goal.

Gray has been a solid role player for KC, but he’ll never be Kelce. He’s more of a number two tight end, although he’s certainly a very good second-string contributor.

Fans and media also had high hopes for Wiley, who was drafted in round four of the 2024 rookie selection. But due to injuries and setbacks in development, the 6-foot-6 pass-catcher has only logged 2 career pro-level receptions for a total of 11 yards.

Wiley will turn 26 years old in November, and his chances of blossoming into a true Kelce successor are fading by the day.

Enter Briningstool, Watson, and Gyllenborg. Three talented UDFAs that Kansas City has targeted over the past two offseasons.

Gyllenborg is already off to a rough start, landing on the PUP list, but Briningstool and Watson still have time to prove their worth.

There’s a strong belief that Kelce will retire after the 2026 season. If no one on the roster emerges by then, the assumption is that the Chiefs will look for tight end upgrades in 2027 free agency and the draft.