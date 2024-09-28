Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Speaks up for Kareem Hunt Amid KC Return

After the Week 2 injury to running back Isiah Pacheco, the Kansas City Chiefs decided to do something that many following the organization never thought would happen — reuniting with former star running back Kareem Hunt.

In fact, Hunt himself even admitted that he “didn’t think [he would] end up back” in Kansas City ahead of Week 4. The veteran ball carrier also revealed that he had not spoken with Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt as of September 25 but added that he hoped to have a conversation with him soon.

Despite Clark Hunt’s silence, head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes have already publicly vouched for Kareem Hunt’s strides as a person and a teammate since his return. On September 27, superstar tight end Travis Kelce joined those in support of the NFL athlete’s second chance, speaking very highly of the younger Hunt during his Week 4 press conference.

“My brother from another, man,” Kelce began. “[Kareem Hunt is] a good old northeast Ohio ball player right there. He plays the game right, and he really is a good friend of mine.”

“He’s a great guy — outside of everything that happened,” the Chiefs TE continued, referencing Hunt’s domestic violence incident that led to his release in 2018. “I’ve always kind of had it in the back of my mind [that] I really hope he gets another chance, not only here but another chance in the league to start and sure enough, he got that chance.”

Kelce concluded that he’s “just happy” to have Hunt back in the building, and that it’s been “nothing but smiles and laughs” since the RB’s return.

Travis Kelce Says Kareem Hunt Has Been ‘Flying Around’ at Chiefs Practice

When rumors of a Hunt reunion first emerged, there were questions of his health and ability at age 29. Would the former 1,000-yard rusher add more value to the offense than undrafted rookie Carson Steele or veteran Samaje Perine?

At the very least, Hunt should provide an upgrade on the Chiefs’ current depth, let’s say Steele or Perine were to get injured. But will we see a rejuvenated Hunt in 2024?

“He’s flying around, man. He looks like Kareem Hunt,” Kelce praised on September 27. Adding that what he’s seen from Hunt so far has been “exciting.”

It’s unclear how many snaps Hunt will get versus the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4, but he will suit up for Kansas City in a game for the first time since 2018.

“I can’t wait to put on the Red again and go out there with these guys and put it all on the line for them,” Hunt said on September 25. “I envision going out there and whatever I’m asked to do, just do it at the highest level and help find a way to keep this winning going on around here.”

Chiefs Given Strong Odds vs. Banged up Chargers Team in Week 4

According to Heavy on NFL’s odd and projections powered by Quarter 4, the Chiefs currently have an 82%-win probability in Los Angeles as of September 28. That includes a projected spread of -10.5.

On paper, those odds might seem high given it’s a road matchup against a division rival with a 2-1 record, but injuries are definitely factoring into these projections.

The Chargers have already ruled out three players — not to mention star safety Derwin James will be forced to miss Week 4 after a one-game suspension. Two of those three are integral pieces in edge rusher Joey Bosa and left tackle Rashawn Slater.

On top of that, quarterback Justin Herbert, right tackle Joe Alt, cornerback Kristian Fulton, wide receiver Derius Davis and cornerback Ja’Sir Taylor are all questionable and out of those five, three are trending toward an absence after missing Friday’s practice.

The other two, Herbert and Fulton, practiced on Friday. Herbert was “limited” while Fulton logged a full practice ahead of the pivotal Week 4 outing.