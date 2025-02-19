Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs' Travis Kelce Gets Retirement Advice From 5-Time NFL MVP

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce received some retirement advice from NFL great Peyton Manning.

Will superstar tight end Travis Kelce retire? It’s the number one question at the forefront of the Kansas City Chiefs’ offseason in 2025, and Kelce received a small piece of advice on February 16 as he mulls this life-altering decision.

“Yeah, I hope he takes some time, and he doesn’t make a rushed decision,” five-time NFL MVP and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning exclusively told E! News at SNL 50: The Anniversary Special when asked if he has any “advice” for Kelce.

“It’s emotional, coming off that Super Bowl,” Manning explained. “So, the last thing you want to do is just say — ‘OK, I’m going to make a decision now.’”

“Take some time. Take a full month. Let some things digest and calm down,” the legendary quarterback went on to suggest. “He can make a better decision then.”

Finally, Manning concluded that he “hopes” Kelce does come back for another year, voicing that the Chiefs superstar is “fun to watch.” But the 48-year-old QB also acknowledged that Kelce must do “what’s best for him.”

Key Dates for Chiefs Fans to Know When It Comes to Travis Kelce’s Potential NFL Retirement

According to Nate Taylor and Cale Clinton of The Athletic, Kansas City will give Kelce until March 14 to decide whether he wants to stay with the team or retire.

The reason for that is an $11.5 million roster bonus that goes into effect on March 15, but it would also be nice to know Kelce’s plans before the offseason truly gets underway.

NFL free agency officially begins on Wednesday, March 12, although the legal tampering period starts up on Monday, March 10.

Could Kelce reveal his plans before that week begins? As a favor to the Chiefs organization?

It’s possible. Kelce has always been a team-first player and if he were to return, he certainly wouldn’t want to hamstring the front office in a way where they cannot retain anyone else.

After all, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has several key decisions to make ahead of — or in — free agency, with integral veterans like Trey Smith, Nick Bolton, Justin Reid, Tershawn Wharton and more all set to hit the open market in March.

Recapping Travis Kelce’s Thoughts on Retirement

Kelce has gone back and forth on his retirement decision. As recently as Super Bowl media week, he told reporters that he’d like to be playing for the Chiefs three years from now.

And yet, after the big game on February 12, he had this to say on his podcast, “New Heights:”

“I know everybody wants to know whether or not I’m playing next year. Right now, I’m just kicking everything down the road. I’m kicking every can that I can down the road. I’m not making any crazy decisions, but right now, the biggest thing is just being there for my teammates and being there for my coaches, understanding that there’s a lot that goes into this thing.

“I think I’m gonna take some time to figure it out, I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back, it’s going to be something that is a wholehearted decision, I’m not half-assing it, I’m fully here for them – I think I can play. It’s just whether or not I’m motivated or it’s the best decision for me as a man, as a human, as a person to take on all that responsibility.”

We’ll continue to monitor every twist and turn of the Kelce retirement saga as it plays out.

