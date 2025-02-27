Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones React to Travis Kelce Confirming He’s ‘Coming Back’

If it wasn’t already official, it is now. Travis Kelce seemingly confirmed that he is returning for one more season with the Kansas City Chiefs on February 27, as ESPN host Pat McAfee revealed a lengthy text message that was strongly implied to be from the superstar tight end himself. The headliner: “I’M COMING BACK FOR SURE.”

With that in mind, will 2025 be Kelce’s final NFL season? After the news spread on social media like wildfire, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes responded publicly with a very specific GIF from ESPN’s “The Last Dance.”

As a reminder, “The Last Dance” was a sports documentary that focused on NBA legend Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls. Could Mahomes be hinting at something similar here?

We’re a long way away from that discussion in all honesty, but Mahomes’ reaction does follow a similar trend of the Chiefs’ team leaders displaying a hunger and a motivation for revenge following the Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Superstar Chris Jones posted a cryptic message that spoke of “unfinished business” on February 25. And on February 27, Jones joined Mahomes in celebrating Kelce’s retirement verdict.

Stating: “I needed my dawg for this one!”

For the second time in three days, it’s pretty safe to assume that Jones is referring to Kelce when he says, “my dawg,” considering he quoted the McAfee announcement while posting this.

February 27 was a huge day for the Chiefs as they attempt to get the majority of the band back together for at least one more title run. Not only did Kelce confirm that he’s returning, but the organization also revealed that they would be franchise tagging right guard Trey Smith — their top unrestricted free agent — with a plan to work out a long-term extension beyond 2025.

Chiefs Superstar Travis Kelce’s Full Retirement Message, Courtesy of Pat McAfee

It appeared that general manager Brett Veach confirmed that Kelce would be returning on February 25, but no one had actually heard from the future Hall of Famer until February 27. That’s where McAfee came in.

On the February 27 edition of the Pat McAfee Show, the ex-NFL punter turned hit television personality hinted that he decided to text Kelce after Veach’s comments. Below was the conversation, according to McAfee.

“I decided to reach out to sources who know and say like — Hey, are we playing next year?” McAfee relayed.

Continuing: “Message [back] was — ‘My dawg!!! Sources says I’m coming back for sure. I’m going to try and get to the best shape I’ve been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop. Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and how I got the guys ready for battle. I can’t go out like that!!!!’”

“So, that’s the Travis Kelce future conversation,” McAfee noted after revealing the text — which very clearly appeared to be from Kelce.

The ESPN host concluded that “I think you could say Travis Kelce is coming back to play football yet again.”