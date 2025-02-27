Hi, Subscriber

Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones React to Travis Kelce Confirming He’s ‘Coming Back’

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.
Getty
Kansas City Chiefs teammates Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones reacted to the latest Travis Kelce retirement news.

If it wasn’t already official, it is now. Travis Kelce seemingly confirmed that he is returning for one more season with the Kansas City Chiefs on February 27, as ESPN host Pat McAfee revealed a lengthy text message that was strongly implied to be from the superstar tight end himself. The headliner: “I’M COMING BACK FOR SURE.”

With that in mind, will 2025 be Kelce’s final NFL season? After the news spread on social media like wildfire, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes responded publicly with a very specific GIF from ESPN’s “The Last Dance.”

As a reminder, “The Last Dance” was a sports documentary that focused on NBA legend Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls. Could Mahomes be hinting at something similar here?

We’re a long way away from that discussion in all honesty, but Mahomes’ reaction does follow a similar trend of the Chiefs’ team leaders displaying a hunger and a motivation for revenge following the Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Superstar Chris Jones posted a cryptic message that spoke of “unfinished business” on February 25. And on February 27, Jones joined Mahomes in celebrating Kelce’s retirement verdict.

Stating: “I needed my dawg for this one!”

For the second time in three days, it’s pretty safe to assume that Jones is referring to Kelce when he says, “my dawg,” considering he quoted the McAfee announcement while posting this.

February 27 was a huge day for the Chiefs as they attempt to get the majority of the band back together for at least one more title run. Not only did Kelce confirm that he’s returning, but the organization also revealed that they would be franchise tagging right guard Trey Smith — their top unrestricted free agent — with a plan to work out a long-term extension beyond 2025.

Chiefs Superstar Travis Kelce’s Full Retirement Message, Courtesy of Pat McAfee

It appeared that general manager Brett Veach confirmed that Kelce would be returning on February 25, but no one had actually heard from the future Hall of Famer until February 27. That’s where McAfee came in.

On the February 27 edition of the Pat McAfee Show, the ex-NFL punter turned hit television personality hinted that he decided to text Kelce after Veach’s comments. Below was the conversation, according to McAfee.

“I decided to reach out to sources who know and say like — Hey, are we playing next year?” McAfee relayed.

Continuing: “Message [back] was — ‘My dawg!!! Sources says I’m coming back for sure. I’m going to try and get to the best shape I’ve been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop. Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and how I got the guys ready for battle. I can’t go out like that!!!!’”

“So, that’s the Travis Kelce future conversation,” McAfee noted after revealing the text — which very clearly appeared to be from Kelce.

The ESPN host concluded that “I think you could say Travis Kelce is coming back to play football yet again.”

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL and NHL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus include the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, as well as the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

Read More
, , ,

Kansas City Chiefs Players

Felix Anudike-Uzomah's headshot F. Anudike-Uzomah
Matt Araiza's headshot M. Araiza
Nick Bolton's headshot N. Bolton
Shaun Bradley's headshot S. Bradley
Marquise Brown's headshot H. Brown
Jason Brownlee's headshot J. Brownlee
Deon Bush's headshot D. Bush
Harrison Butker's headshot H. Butker
Mike Caliendo's headshot M. Caliendo
Leo Chenal's headshot L. Chenal
Jack Cochrane's headshot J. Cochrane
Chamarri Conner's headshot C. Conner
Bryan Cook's headshot B. Cook
Baylor Cupp's headshot B. Cupp
Mike Danna's headshot M. Danna
Ethan Driskell's headshot E. Driskell
Anthony Firkser's headshot A. Firkser
Jody Fortson's headshot J. Fortson
Jason Godrick's headshot C. Godrick
Noah Gray's headshot N. Gray
C.J. Hanson's headshot C. Hanson
Mecole Hardman's headshot M. Hardman
Peyton Hendershot's headshot P. Hendershot
Malik Herring's headshot M. Herring
Jaden Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
DeAndre Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
Creed Humphrey's headshot C. Humphrey
D.J. Humphries's headshot D. Humphries
Kareem Hunt's headshot K. Hunt
Siaki Ika's headshot S. Ika
Keaontay Ingram's headshot K. Ingram
Nazeeh Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Chris Jones's headshot C. Jones
Cam Jones's headshot C. Jones
George Karlaftis's headshot G. Karlaftis
Travis Kelce's headshot T. Kelce
Fabien Lovett's headshot F. Lovett
Patrick Mahomes's headshot P. Mahomes
Trent McDuffie's headshot T. McDuffie
McKade Mettauer's headshot M. Mettauer
Skyy Moore's headshot S. Moore
Wanya Morris's headshot W. Morris
Derrick Nnadi's headshot D. Nnadi
Hunter Nourzad's headshot H. Nourzad
Chris Oladokun's headshot C. Oladokun
Charles Omenihu's headshot C. Omenihu
Isiah Pacheco's headshot I. Pacheco
Mike Pennel's headshot M. Pennel
Samaje Perine's headshot S. Perine
Justin Reid's headshot J. Reid
Nikko Remigio's headshot N. Remigio
Rashee Rice's headshot R. Rice
Christian Roland-Wallace's headshot C. Roland-Wallace
Justyn Ross's headshot J. Ross
Darius Rush's headshot D. Rush
Eric Scott's headshot E. Scott
Spencer Shrader's headshot S. Shrader
Trey Smith's headshot T. Smith
JuJu Smith-Schuster's headshot J. Smith-Schuster
Carson Steele's headshot C. Steele
Kingsley Suamataia's headshot K. Suamataia
Keith Taylor's headshot K. Taylor
Jason Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
Jawaan Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
BJ Thompson's headshot B. Thompson
Tyquan Thornton's headshot T. Thornton
Joe Thuney's headshot J. Thuney
Drue Tranquill's headshot D. Tranquill
Marlon Tuipulotu's headshot M. Tuipulotu
Josh Uche's headshot J. Uche
Justin Watson's headshot J. Watson
Jaylen Watson's headshot J. Watson
Carson Wentz's headshot C. Wentz
Tershawn Wharton's headshot T. Wharton
Jared Wiley's headshot J. Wiley
Joshua Williams's headshot J. Williams
James Winchester's headshot J. Winchester
Xavier Worthy's headshot X. Worthy

Comments

Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones React to Travis Kelce Confirming He’s ‘Coming Back’

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x