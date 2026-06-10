Chiefs TE Turnings Heads, Climbing Depth Chart Behind Travis Kelce: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking for pass-catching talent anywhere they can find it this offseason, which includes deep on the expanded summer roster.

One player who has stood out thus far is tight end Tre Watson, who joined the team as an undrafted free agent rookie out of Texas A&M in 2025. Managing editor of A to Z Sports Chris Goldman on Monday, June 8 named Watson among the relatively unknown players causing a stir on the practice field as the Chiefs head into mandatory minicamp this week.

“With Travis Kelce absent, plus Jake Briningstool and John Michael Gyllenborg injured, Watson was getting opportunities. Not just backup opportunities, but opportunities with the first-team offense that I would’ve expected to go to Noah Gray or Jared Wiley,” Goldman wrote. “I spoke with two media members who felt he was the top-performing tight end out there. The 6-foot-5 and 250-pound tight end is entering his second year with the team after spending all of 2025 on the practice squad.”

Chiefs Already Considering Future Beyond Travis Kelce, Tre Watson Can Play Way into Team’s Plans

Watson, who will turn 24 years old in October, played his first three collegiate seasons at Fresno State before joining the Aggies for his senior campaign.

Across 46 games played at the NCAA level, Watson tallied 77 receptions for 872 yards and five touchdowns. His average yards per catch was 11.3, which showed an ability to stretch the field meaningfully from the tight end position.

Kansas City needs talent alongside Kelce at the tight end spot this year and may need to find a longterm replacement(s) for him as early as next offseason. Kelce is entering his 14th NFL campaign in 2026 and turns 37 years old in October.

Watson has a chance to make his case during minicamp and over the rest of offseason workouts, along with training camp beginning in late July and the preseason, which stretches through the end of August.

Chiefs Need More Talent to Emerge at Wide Receiver Amid Rashee Rice’s Troubles

The Chiefs are also hunting talent at the wide receiver position, given Rashee Rice’s current situation, which entails him rehabbing a recent knee surgery while in jail in Texas.

Goldman also mentioned 2026 undrafted rookie free agent Jacob De Jesus out of the University of California as a wideout making a splash in team workouts up to this point.

“During the final OTAs practice, De Jesus caught three passes during 7-on-7 drills, per Chiefs team reporter Matt McMullen,” Goldman wrote. “He has also become a favorite target of rookie QB Garrett Nussmeier. … It feels like De Jesus is in direct competition with Nikko Remigio for the punt returner job in Kansas City. If he can provide more than Remigio as a receiver, watch out.”

Kansas City is also liable to look to free agency for an addition to the wide receiver room, with quality veteran options such as Stefon Diggs and Keenan Allen still available.