The 10 Best Chargers Quarterbacks of All Time, Ranked

The Chargers are seemingly always good enough to disappoint — to the extent where the franchise’s name has become a verb (and not a good one) — but never strong enough to get to the promised land of true Super Bowl contention and a deep playoff run.

The main reason for their underperformance has been a continuous stream of quarterbacking excellence paired with almost reliably poor organizational dysfunction.

So while the team has an empty trophy cabinet — save for a singular AFL Championship win against the New England Patriots in 1963 — the Chargers have always managed to put forth pretty impressive QBs.

Here are Heavy’s picks for the Top 10, ranked:

10. Jim Harbaugh (1999 – 2000)

Now, of course, the current head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, Jim Harbaugh capped off an admirable, if perhaps not exceptional, NFL playing career with two seasons in San Diego. Originally brought in as draft bust, Ryan Leaf’s second in command, Harbaugh got the nod when Leaf went down injured early in the 1999 season, leading the team to a reasonable 8-8 record. His second season did not go as well, going 0-5 in his starts in what would ultimately be his final ever season playing football. While his best football was certainly behind him by the time he got to the Chargers, Harbaugh’s strong leadership and more than apt play gets him on this list at No. 10.

9. Doug Flutie (2001 – 2004)

If Doug Flutie’s stint in southern California had been terminated after a less than ideal, 5-11 first season, he may not have made the list at all. After being recruited as the starter from the Buffalo Bills, Flutie failed to make an impression; and with the Chargers having drafted Drew Brees in the second round of the 2021 draft, Flutie lasted just one year in the starting role. But with some impressive displays in 2003 and 2004 coming in for the injured Brees, going 3-3 with 10 touchdowns and 1,373 yards for an 83.2 passer rating, Flutie’s time can be looked at a little more fondly as both a solid backup and one of Brees’ formative mentors for what would become a Hall of Fame career (just not at the Chargers).

8. Tobin Rote (1963 – 1964)

The only quarterback to have won silverware as a Charger: Tobin Rote’s services were acquired by San Diego in the form of a bridge quarterback to start and help mentor young prospect John Hadl. And Rote did that and more, guiding the Chargers to their first and only pro football championship in 1963, and following that up by taking them a second consecutive AFL championship in ’64 only to be foiled by the Buffalo Bills. Rote announced his retirement at the conclusion of his second season — being already 35 when he joined the franchise two years prior — finalizing what was a short but very sweet time at the San Diego Chargers.

7. Jack Kemp (1960 – 1962)

The Chargers’ first ever starting quarterback from the team’s creation in 1960, Jack Kemp presided over what was a rip-roaring start to their pro football existence. LA immediately ascended to the top of the AFL food chain, going to consecutive championship games in 1960, and then moving to San Diego in 1961 — during which time Kemp received successive First Team All AFL honors. However, Kemp was never able to get over the hump, losing both the championship games to the Houston Oilers. Kemp’s once burgeoning Chargers career ended unceremoniously when he broke his finger during the 1962 season and ended up being claimed by the Buffalo Bills on waivers, adding a huge “what if” tag to Kemp’s career, in which he went on to win two AFL Championships against for the Bills. In both instances, Kemp beat the Chargers in the AFL Championship final, bringing his career full circle.

6. Stan Humphries (1992 – 1997)

A very solid QB who led the Chargers to their first, and so far only, Super Bowl appearance, where they eventually lost to the Steve Young spearheaded San Francisco 49ers, Stan Humphries ushered in San Diego’s greatest era since the 1960s during his spell in the ’90s. A gunslinger by nature, Humphries’ years at the helm were consistently profitable for the organization, going a combined 47-29 across his six years as a starter, with only his final, injury plagued year — that ultimately forced him into an early retirement — below 0.500.

5. Drew Brees (2001 – 2005)

Known best for his phenomenal spell at the New Orleans Saints, where he easily holds every franchise record imaginable, Drew Brees was cast aside by the Chargers in favor of Phillip Rivers after a slow start to his soon to be formidable career, one that looks to be mutually beneficial to both the Chargers and Saints in hindsight. Although one must wonder whether, considering Brees’ Super Bowl ring, he could have delivered the goods to Chargers had he remained in San Diego for the rest of his career.

4. Justin Herbert (2020 – Present)

A tough evaluation. On talent alone, Justin Herbert may stand in a class of his own on this list, but despite some impressive performances and close regular season battles with AFC West foe Patrick Mahomes, Herbert has yet to match in wins what he has demonstrated in production. Herbert became the team’s only 5,000 yard passer in franchise history in 2021 and subsequently brought LA to the playoffs a year later, only for a cataclysmic collapse to surrender a 24-point lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round. Herbert’s prototypical size, strong arm and quick decision making help him pass the eye test with flying colors and feel like someone who has all the tools to succeed. However, until he manages to turn his strong play into consistent wins and ventures to the postseason, he stays at No. 4.

3. John Hadl (1962 – 1972)

One of the Chargers’ less well-known stars (for those who do not follow the Chargers closely, at least), John Hadl made five All Star appearances, twice leading the league in completions, yards and touchdowns. Very much a “no risk it, no biscuit” downfield passer of the ball, Hadl was not afraid of the odd interception or 20, leading the league in that category twice as a Charger and never managing a season completion percentage of just 55%. Yet, having brought consistent competitiveness to San Diego’s regular season play and a winning culture, at least in the first half of his tenure, Hadl will be remembered fondly as a great Charger QB.

2. Philip Rivers (2004 – 2019)

The epitome of toughness! Philip Rivers, like many Chargers quarterbacks before and after him, never managed to translate excellent play into consistent winning, even if he did post eight Pro Bowl seasons during his fantastic 14-year “unbroken” run, where he did not miss a single regular or postseason game. What’s more, had Rivers not turned into the elite-caliber QB he became, the Chargers would have taken unbelievable heat for trading away Drew Brees; to come in and play the way he did for 14 years alongside that pressure adds to his impressive legacy. Holding most major Chargers quarterback franchise records, including completions, yards and touchdowns, Rivers embodies the ultimate Charger: strong, determined and a “never say die” attitude.

1. Dan Fouts (1973 – 1987)

Potentially a contentious No. 1 pick, Dan Fouts picked up every accolade possible in his time in San Diego — except, of course, a Super Bowl trophy. The former Offensive Player of the Year, two-time All Pro and six-time Pro Bowler remains to this day the only player to have lead the NFL in passing yards for four consecutive seasons; and moreover the sole player to put up four successive 300-yard passing postseason games. An unbelievable talent whose name would be far more widespread in great quarterbacking conversations, were it not for having to compete with the likes of Dan Marino and Joe Montana in the ’80s; Fouts drove the Chargers to back-to-back AFC Championship games in 1980 and ’81, but never managed to quite get over that final hump and deliver the Chargers a Lombardi Trophy.

The list isn’t over yet! See our pick for Number 11 HERE. Sound off to let us know who we missed!