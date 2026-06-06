Davante Adams Sends Message to Aaron Donald Amid Potential Rams Return

If there were any questions about whether Davante Adams harbored an ill will toward the Los Angeles Rams after they explored trading him this offseason, the six-time Pro Bowler just answered them with his latest message to Aaron Donald.

The franchise icon has made headlines over the past week-plus amid speculation over him potentially coming out of retirement following the Rams’ trade for Myles Garrett.

Donald has entertained the idea, and Adams has offered a reminder for the Rams great.

Davante Adams Tags Aaron Donald With Reminder of Rams Days

Donald has remained in shape, but he had transitioned to his post-football life. He even co-hosts the “Inner Circle” podcast. But Donald began leaving hints and then outright saying that the Garrett trade had him considering rejoining the Rams, who signed Adams in 2025.

Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead have left the door open.

Despite the Rams looking into possible moving him while also acquiring A.J. Brown to replace him, Adams has joined in on the recruiting process.

He shared a montage of Donald highlights from 2018, the legendary Rams defensive lineman’s fourth season in the league. It would be three more seasons before Donald and the Rams would go on to win the Super Bowl.

Adams tagged Donald in the post on his Instagram story on June 6.

Donald played for two more seasons after that, walking away after the 2023 campaign.

Fans have clamored for his return ever since. He had clearly stated his position on retirement, but has wavered on that in response two recent inquiries.

It is not a matter of physically being able to hold, even after he turned 35 in May. Instead, Donald has spoken candidly about needing to see if he still has the fire to put in all of the work to make it to and suit up on game days.

The Rams have such a promising Super Bowl outlook could be the ignitor for Donald.

Myles Garrett Trade Sparks Strong Words From Former Browns Teammate

Even without Donald’s potential return, the fallout from the Rams’ blockbuster trade for Garrett has not been fully realized, and will not be until the all of the details are finalized.

However, it has led to speculation about his former team, the Cleveland Browns, and whether or not the deal signals they are prepared–or at least preparing–to punt on this coming season, in preparation for 2027 and the draft.

The Browns are not expected to begin breaking up their roster, even after losing such a significant contributor.

Garrett’s former teammate, Browns cornerback Denzel Ward, made his stance quite clear.

“I definitely still want to be here. Myles is a good friend of mine, a great teammate, but things aren’t lost. It’s Ohio against the world,” Ward told reporters on June 6. “People could doubt us, but we’re going out there still trying to play our best ball and give great wins to this city.”

If the Rams’ trade for Garrett has proven anything, it is that plans can and do change in the NFL, be it Donald potentially coming out of retirement or the Browns trading star players.