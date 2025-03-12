Rams WR Cooper Kupp Gets Encouraging Update After Coach’s Comments

The Los Angeles Rams plan to trade former Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp this offseason.

That is if they can find any takers, which has so far proven unfruitful.

Amid the uncertainty, the possibility that Kupp could instead be released has become a greater possibility, and that could expand his list of prospective suitors. The Minnesota Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling believes “it’s very possible” the Vikings could be that team.

“I think it’s very possible. There are big Cooper Kupp fans on that coaching staff. Kevin O’Connell. Wes Phillips is a big Cooper Kupp fan, in terms of you hear him talk all the time, still, about Cooper Kupp as a run blocker, Cooper Kupp as a guy who would bring ideas to the offense,” Minnesota Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling told KFAN’s Paul Allen on “#92Noon!” on March 11.

“Yes, it would make a lot of sense for Cooper Kupp to be here. Again, it’s a role thing. But they need a WR3.”

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert also pointed to Kupp’s ties to the organization.

“Facts: I don’t know anything about anything,” Seifert posted on X on February 3. “WR is hardly a need for the Vikings, they really can’t part with more draft picks, often these situations lead to a release, there are a lot of Cooper Kupp fans on the Minnesota coaching staff.”

Heavy Sports Trevor Squire reported O’Connell name-dropped Kupp in a radio appearance with Allen during the broadcast of a Minnesota Timberwolves game on March 9.

That will continue to fuel speculation about Kupp, the Rams, and the Vikings.

“Jordan Addison with the possible suspension at the beginning here, we still have to wonder about that,” Goessling said. “If the price is right, yes, I think that makes a lot of sense. I think there’d be a lot of interest.”

Vikings WRs Could Impact Plans for Cooper Kupp

Addison is facing suspension after being charged with two misdemeanors for driving under the influence following his arrest in Los Angeles in July 2024.

He is due back in court on March 12.

“A pre-trial hearing for WR Jordan Addison, connected to his misdemeanor DUI citation last summer, was continued from today to March 12, per Los Angeles County Superior Court records,” Seifert reported on X in February. “Addison has pleaded not guilty.”

Kupp also has a relationship of mutual respect with Vikings WR1 Justin Jefferson, who has praised and studied his fellow former OPOY.

Jefferson won the award in 2022.

Kupp could fill a role similar to former Vikings star Adam Thielen, a chain-moving veteran, should the former leave the Rams for Minnesota.

Rams Coming Up on Deadline for Cooper Kupp

Kupp’s production was in question for the Rams, possibly leading to a quiet trade market. He also put the word out about the Rams’ plans to trade him before they did.

Kupp later revealed that Rams head coach Sean McVay told him there was no chance the wideout would return in 2025. However, with no trade market, the Rams may be forced to abandon their original plan.

That would free Kupp to choose his next team.

“Sources: Rams are planning to release WR Cooper Kupp after the start of the new league year unless a trade materializes,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X on March 10.

“Injuries have been partially to blame as Kupp has dealt with ailments in each of the last three seasons. He played in just nine regular-season games in 2022, and 12 games apiece in 2023 and 2024 — with a high ankle sprain costing him time this season,” The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue wrote in February. “That dip in production did not meet his current salary in the Rams’ eyes.”

March 12 is notably the first day teams can announce incoming free agency. It is also three days before Kupp is due a $5 million roster bonus, which could spark activity by the Rams. Kupp may not have to wait long to find a new home after that happens.