Rams Get Good News Amid $93 Million All-Pro Trade Prediction

Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams
Getty
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay leaves the field after facing the San Francisco 49ers.

The Los Angeles Rams have informed All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp that they intend to trade him this offseason. So far, few rumors have linked Kupp to any destinations beyond speculation.

However, the quiet market could change as other dominos fall.

The Washington Commanders acquired Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers, and the modest cost could bode well for LA.

“The #49ers are trading star WR Deebo Samuel to the #Commanders for draft pick compensation, sources say,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on X on March. “Samuel, due $21.7M this year, now heads to join former SF exec Adam Peters and play with QB Jayden Daniels, who gets another weapon.

“It’s a 5th rounder going to SF. And Deebo has a new home.”

Not only did a Rams rival lose a playmaker, but they also provided some potential clarity for LA.

Kupp is heading into Year 2 of a three-year, $80.1 million contract with $93.5 million in career earnings. He had a more productive first six years of his career than Samuel has. Kupp bested his fellow wideout in yards and touchdowns while playing one fewer game despite injury concerns.

The Rams star has 394 more receiving yards than Samuel has as a pass catcher and runner. Kupp had a four-touchdown edge as well.

Samuel has a slight edge in yards per reception.

Both players have one All-Pro selection and Pro Bowl trip apiece. However, Kupp has an Offensive Player of the Year award and a Super Bowl MVP in addition to his production advantages over Samuel.

There are also questions about Samuel’s willingness to operate out of the backfield, which could sap some of his value.

Rams Predicted to Trade Cooper Kupp to Texans

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

GettyCooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams signs an autograph before a preseason game against the Houston Texans.

Samuel is younger than Kupp. But the former’s market only really picked up in the 24 to 48 hours before the teams executed the trade.

His removal from the market leaves jilted suitors who still need a receiver.

Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported on X on February 28 that the Commanders and Houston Texans were the “most aggressive” in pursuit of Samuel. Schultz also added the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers as teams that “checked in” about Samuel.

Per DraftKings, the Broncos had the best odds of landing Kupp as of February 27. The Texans have shown their hand. The Steelers have quarterback questions and need a veteran wideout.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton predicted the Rams will trade Kupp to the Texans.

“Cooper Kupp knows his days with the Los Angeles Rams are numbered. At best, the team may be able to fetch a fourth-round pick for him,” Moton wrote on February 27. “The 31-year-old has battled injuries over the previous three years, missing 18 games since 2022, but he can still be a solid No. 2 option in the passing game.

“The Houston Texans can move on from Stefon Diggs, who’s recovering from a torn ACL, and add Kupp to complement wide receiver Nico Collins.”

However, a bidding war could drive that price up, and the Rams can do themselves a favor too.

‘Perfect’ Cooper Kupp Trade Scenario Could Prove Costly

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

GettyCooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during warm-ups before a game against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFC Wild Card Playoff.

ESPN’s Benjamin Solak set a higher price point on a potential Kupp trade. He suggested the Rams ask for more with Matthew Stafford returning at quarterback.

Solak listed a litany of teams as suggested suitors for Kupp. The Steelers joined the Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, and Minnesota Vikings.

Solak picked Pittsburgh, adding the Rams would pay Kupp’s salary in a “perfect” scenario.

“Assuming the Rams keep Stafford in the building, they should not trade Kupp for anything less than a solid Day 2 pick. He fits excellently in their system and pairs well with Puka Nacua. We’ve almost certainly seen the near-floor of Kupp’s health and availability — he was fighting injury for much of this past season — and there’s a chance his play improves after a restful offseason,” Solak wrote on February 28.

“The optimal world has the Rams swallowing the roster bonus on Kupp to make him more tradeable, then finding a landing spot he likes in a role that suits him. My favorite here is the Steelers, as Kupp can be their primary pass catcher (from a target perspective) and George Pickens is their primary playmaker (from a yards and touchdowns perspective). The lack of consistency from Pickens, as well as from the receivers behind him (Calvin Austin III, Van Jefferson) was a glaring issue in Pittsburgh last season.”

In Solak’s scenario, the Rams come away with a 2025 third-round pick, which is No. 83 overall. They would also receive a 2026 fourth-rounder.

Kupp is due a $5 million roster bonus after the new league year begins. The Rams would save $12.5 million while incurring a $17.2 million dead cap hit if they trade Kupp before June 1, according to Over The Cap.

If the Rams wait until after June 1, they would save $20 million with $9.8 million in dead money.

