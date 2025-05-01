Rams Get Reality Check About Potential Trade for Super Bowl Champion

The Los Angeles Rams remain a team to watch this offseason, even after several high-profile moves. The next could see the Rams reunite with Jalen Ramsey, who is on the trade block after two seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

Ramsey and the Rams won a Super Bowl together, and the two franchises have been in contact this offseason. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer believes the Rams “would love” a reunion.

However, Breer also notes a significant hurdle to any trade for Ramsey.

“The money is the issue for the Rams and any other potential suitor, and the Miami Dolphins who are trying to move him as well. He’s due $25.1 million this year, and all but $865,000 of it is fully guaranteed. At this point of the offseason, very few teams have the cash in the budget or room on the cap to take that salary on. In a special circumstance, you might make it work,” Breer wrote on April 30.

“As good as Ramsey still is, I don’t know that there are many teams that would look at acquiring him in that way.”

Jalen Ramsey is a GREAT football player "What the Dolphins are doing makes no sense"@bubbagumpino #PMSLive https://t.co/umSLrnX5yf pic.twitter.com/JBUAHlXa23 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 15, 2025

Per Over The Cap, the Rams have $19.8 million in cap space as of May 1.

Rams general manager Les Snead told reporters on April 22 that he had been in contact with the Dolphins. He did not specify if Ramsey was a topic. Rams head coach Sean McVay also left the door open to a reunion, while acknowledging the different layers.

Pro Football Focus gave Ramsey the fifth-highest grade of his nine-year career despite also charging him with allowing the highest completion percentage of his career (70.8%).

The finances and his projected future performance do not have to be in conflict, though.

Jalen Ramsey Could Follow Hall of Famer’s Path

Ramsey was the No. 5 overall pick of the 2016 draft (Jacksonville Jaguars). He is on a five-year, $100 million contract and has yet to begin a three-year, $72.3 million contract extension signed during the 2024 offseason. Breer notes that a trade to the Rams would require the Dolphins’ help.

The insider also believes Ramsey could make a position change to extend his career.

“At that point, you’d be looking for the Dolphins to take on a chunk of the money to essentially “buy” a draft pick as part of the deal to offload Ramsey and his guarantees,” Breer wrote.

“I think a deal with the Rams would probably require that. And I wouldn’t be against it for them, either. I think Ramsey can still play corner and could have a second life as an NFL player, a la Rod Woodson, as a safety down the line.”

Play

Woodson spent 12 seasons at corner.

He made seven Pro Bowls, earned five All-Pro selections, and won Defensive Player of theYear in 1993 at the position. Woodson moved to safety in 1999 at 34.

Woodson went on to play five more seasons, earning four more trips to the Pro Bowl and winning the 2000 Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens en route to an eventual Hall of Fame enshrinement after retiring.

A similar path for Ramsey could make a trade more appealing to the Rams.

Rams Offseason Fueling Jalen Ramsey Trade Speculation

The familiarity is but one item fueling speculation about the Rams reuniting with Ramsey this offseason. They did not use any of their six draft picks on cornerbacks this draft. They also did not add any after the draft in free agency.

Their lone move at the position was re-signing incumbent Ahkello Witherspoon to a one-year, $1.2 million pact.

They have Cobie Durant opposite Darious Williams, but he is the only one of that trio under 30.

Moreover, the Rams agreed to an adjusted, two-year, $80 million contract with quarterback Matthew Stafford, creating additional wiggle room in future years. That, too, has led to speculation that the Rams are plotting a significant move, perhaps even for Ramsey.