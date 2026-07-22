Rams Urged to Add 72-Catch ‘Perfect’ Fit After Strong Words

The Los Angeles Rams have held off on adding a veteran wide receiver to their room behind stars Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Still, the Rams continue to be speculatively linked to Deebo Samuel in free agency.

Samuel is coming off a productive season, but he has endured an extended stay in free agency, perhaps longer than he expected after the year he had and what he brings to the table.

Just in case, Samuel offered a strong reminder of what he is all about and can do.

Deebo Samuel Framed as Ideal Fit for Rams

Nacua and Adams both missed at least one game last season. The Rams’ only outside addition of note was sixth-round wide receiver CJ Daniels. Daniels and second-year pro Konata Mumpfield will both look to have bigger roles for the Rams. Samuel could help, too, though.

“Maybe Samuel, at 30 years old, is no longer a dynamic threat capable of being named First Team All-Pro, but he’s clearly still a weapon that can help any offense,” Dajani wrote on July 22.

“Sean McVay has Puka Nacua and Davante Adams catching passes from reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford, but that didn’t stop the Rams from showing interest in A.J. Brown this offseason. Samuel wouldn’t serve as a major pillar for one of the best offenses in the NFL, but the perfect versatile playmaker to be sprinkled in on a well-timed reverse or third-and-short.”

Samuel had 727 yards and 5 touchdowns on 72 catches for the Washington Commanders in 2025.

The former San Francisco 49ers star appeared in 16 games, starting 12 of them. He also continued to contribute out of the backfield and in the return game.

Deebo Samuel Gets Honest About Free Agency

Samuel was the 36th overall pick of the 2019 draft by the 49ers. He would bring a strong resume for the Rams’ WR3 role. He has a Pro Bowl and First Team All-Pro selection to his credit.

However, he is also human and spoke candidly about the strain of free agency.

“This game come with a lot. It’s more mental than anything. Going on Year 8, and still feel like I got a lot–at least three, four good years left. And it’s kind of been tough, not even going to lie to you, all the free agency stuff going on. Waking up in the morning, looking at your phone. See has your agent hit you and was like, ‘This team interested,’ or things along those lines,” Samuel said on “Faith & Power” on July 20.

“It’s been kind of like a roller coaster. Been through a lot. Not just ball, with me and how I play this game. It’s just like, no matter what I’m going through, no matter what I’m doing, if I’m able to perform, I’m going to go out there, put it on the line for my team.”

Samuel continued, “Some people ask, ‘Are you ready to hang it up?’ And I’m like, ‘Nah, everything’s God’s timing. So, I promise you when the time come, it’s going to come. And I’m overly prepared, overly ready for the moment. And whenever that right opportunity show up, we head-first, man, and ready to rock out.”

Samuel’s attention-grabbing remarks speak to the kind of competitor that he is and would be for the Rams, bolstering their group behind and acting as insurance for Adams and Nacua.