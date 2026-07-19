Rams Urged to Add $82 Million All-Pro to Fix Lingering ‘Issue’

The Los Angeles Rams have built out one of, if not the, best rosters in the NFL, but head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford could still use more firepower, and Deebo Samuel continues to garner attention as a potential solution.

Samuel, a one-time Pro Bowler and First Team All-Pro, is still a free agent despite coming off another productive season, spent with the Washington Commanders.

He could help in his own right, but also help shield the Rams from a lingering concern.

Rams Pushed to Give Sean McVay Another Weapon in Deebo Samuel

The Rams finished the 2025 regular season ranked first in overall and scoring offense and came within one win of reaching the Super Bowl. But McVay and the Rams also navigated injuries at key positions, including at wide receiver, which is why an option like Samuel makes sense.

NFL.com’s Matt Okada argued that the Rams’ roster is “probably the most complete,” noting that “calling anything a big issue seems like a stretch.”

Still he chose receiver “depth” as the Rams’ “biggest remaining roster issue”

“After passing on a chance to draft WR Makai Lemon — and wideouts in general until the sixth round of the draft — I’m pinpointing the WR3 spot as an area of concern,” Okada wrote on July 17. “I would love to see Sean McVay get his hands on versatile free agent Deebo Samuel.”

Okada noted Davante Adams’ age (the wideout turns 34 in December), and that he missed three games last season. The Rams went 1-2 during that stretch.

Okada also noted Puka Nacua’s injury history and physical playing style.

Nacua only missed one game last season, and he played in all 17 games during his standout rookie season. He played in 11 games during the 2024 regular season, but that included 10 straight appearances before he sat out the finale in preparation for the playoffs.

Deebo Samuel Could Provide Good Value at Right Price

Samuel, who turned 30 in January, would bring his versatility to the Rams, still able to contribute as a receiver, running back, and returner. The Rams could protect him from his own injury history by reducing some of those responsibilities.

He caught 72 passes for 727 yards and 5 touchdowns for the Commanders last season, despite quarterback Jayden Daniels playing in just seven contests.

The Rams are expected to lean into their multi-tight-end looks.

They only went to that out of necessity last season, though, because of injuries and a lack of reliable options behind Adams and Nacua. Nacua led the NFL with 129 receptions, tallying 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Adams had a league-leading 14 TD grabs to go with 789 yards on 60 receptions during his truncated regular season.

The Rams’ WR3 in 2025, Xavier Smith, had an 18-303-0 line for the year.

That may not be enough of a workload to entice Samuel, who has earned $82.4 million in his career and could command a deal with north of $15 million annually. Spotrac projected that as his market value, using a two-year, $31.5 million as an example pact.

The Rams can afford it, but the continued lack of activity at the position and for Samuel could suggest that the fit simply is not there.