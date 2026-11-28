Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams promoted Brennan Presley to their 53-man roster on Saturday, replacing him with Wyatt Bowles. Unfortunately, the two moves were accompanied by confirmation of previous bad news.

“LA Rams Roster Moves,” the team posted on X on November 29, providing their usual bullet points on the day’s transactions.

They notably confirmed placing Davis Allen and Bill Murray on IR and the signing of Jack Stoll.

Reserve/Injured TE Davis Allen, OL Bill Murray

Free Agent Signing TE Jack Stoll

Signed to Active Roster from Practice Squad WR Brennan Presley

Signed to Practice Squad OL Wyatt Bowles

The Rams got out in front of a pending decision on the shifty Presley, who has stepped into a contributing role on special teams amid injuries to others who are ahead of him on the depth chart. He has played in two games this season.

Rams Add Brennan Presley to 53-Man Roster, Wyatt Bowles to Practice Squad

The Rams had one more standard elevation available for Presley, but they bypass any potential dilemmas with this decision.

Presley, 24, is a former undrafted free agent. He has returned one kick for 20 yards this season.

Bowles is also a second-year former UDFA. He has yet to make an appearance during a regular-season contest, but injuries could force the Rams’ hand. That includes Murray, who is out for the season with a ruptured Achilles.

It will not be this week though, as the Rams did not elevate the 6-foot-5, 312-pound Bowles from the practice squad in this set of transactions.

That could be due to the return of starting left guard Steve Avila.

The Rams have been forced to rework their roster and approach multiple times throughout his season. That figures to continue as the postseason approaches, but the hope is that the Rams can continue to adapt and adjust as necessary.

Up next, following their win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 12, the Rams will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 13