The Los Angeles Rams are entering an important stretch of their 2026 season with a 7-4 record and five consecutive victories.

Matthew Stafford has helped lead an offense averaging 24.9 points per game, and the running game has also become a key part of the team’s success. However, Los Angeles faces a difficult challenge against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13, particularly with uncertainty surrounding its receiving options.

The Rams have already lost Puka Nacua for the remainder of the season following knee surgery.

Rams Receive Concerning Davante Adams Injury Update With Puka Nacua Out

The Rams will not open Davante Adams’ 21-day practice window this week, meaning the veteran wide receiver will miss the team’s Week 13 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 3.

The Athletic’s Nate Adkins shared that Adams has not progressed enough in his recovery from a hamstring injury to return to practice.

Head coach Sean McVay confirmed that Adams has not suffered a setback, but the receiver is not ready to resume football activities.

His next opportunity to return could come in Week 14 against the San Francisco 49ers on December 13, although the Rams have not confirmed a timetable.

Adams had recorded 30 receptions for 480 yards and four touchdowns in six games before his injury. His production included a 195-yard, two-touchdown performance against the New York Giants and a 137-yard outing against Denver.

The absence is particularly significant because Los Angeles is already without Nacua. The star receiver underwent surgery to repair his MCL after sustaining multiple injuries against Washington in Week 9.

Without either receiver, Stafford and McVay will have to work with a very different group of pass catchers.

Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, CJ Daniels, and Xavier Smith are among the available options.

Mumpfield played 70 offensive snaps against Green Bay, while Atwell saw six.

Kyren Williams and Blake Corum combined for 230 rushing yards against Green Bay, giving the offense another way to move the ball while its receiving group remains depleted.

The receiver injuries aren’t the only concern after the Packers’ win. Los Angeles also faces uncertainty at tight end ahead of its meeting with Kansas City.

Tyler Higbee’s Week-To-Week Status Adds To Rams’ Offensive Injury Concerns

Tyler Higbee is considered week-to-week after suffering a chest contusion during Wednesday’s win over Green Bay, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said.

It is too early to determine whether the veteran tight end will be available against Kansas City on December 3.

Davis Allen also left the game with an injury.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Allen suffered a high-ankle sprain, which is expected to require multiple weeks of recovery.

The injuries leave the Rams with limited options at the position. Terrance Ferguson is already on injured reserve, leaving Colby Parkinson and rookie Max Klare as the only other healthy tight ends on the roster.

If Higbee and Allen remain unavailable, Parkinson and Klare could take on more responsibility in both the passing game and blocking schemes.

The Rams are therefore preparing for a challenging Week 13 matchup with multiple questions surrounding their offensive personnel.

Adams will remain unavailable for at least another game, while Higbee’s status will depend on his recovery over the coming days.