Rival Shares Strong Take on Aaron Donald After Workout at Rams’ Facilities

The Los Angeles Rams continue to be on Aaron Donald watch, and the anticipation is spreading around the league.

It has long been a talking point in the media and even among the Rams, with head coach Sean McVay, Myles Garrett, and others openly courting the 10-time Pro Bowler, eight-time first team All-Pro, and Super Bowl champion.

Now, one rival is weighing in, and their account is encouraging for the Rams’ prospects.

Rival Sends Clear Message About Aaron Donald

Like Donald, veteran outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy is a product of the 2014 draft, and the latter believes the Rams great could still get it done. Donald is 35 years old and has been retired since the end of the 2023 season.

Still, per TMZ on July 12, Van Noy believes Donald still has “plenty left in the tank.”

Moreover, Van Noy thinks Donald is definitely capable of returning at an elite level if he does decide to rejoin the Rams.

“He’s that good, he’s that gifted,” Van Noy, a two-time Super Bowl champion said in the one-on-one interview with the outlet while at Los Angeles International Airport. “I really think if he came back, him and Myles Garrett, they’d be special.”

Donald could return to a part-time role for the Rams.

Current starters Braden Fiske and Kobie Turner both bookend nose tackle Poona Ford, but Donald could operate as a super-sub behind all three, or give the Rams jumbo package options.

Aaron Donald Gets ‘80/20’ Prediction on Return

It all remains a matter of speculation at this point, though, even in the wake of Donald’s recent workout at the Rams’ facilities. While reports have downplayed the occurrence, it differs from the types of workouts he has previously done on the campus since his retirement.

Moreover, the Rams are not around, coaches or players, meaning Donald took it upon himself.

“We’re told Donald did plenty of conditioning during his hour-long session,” TMZ wrote, adding that “it only added to the rumors he was leaning toward a return.”

“I believe it’s 80/20 he comes back,” The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen posted on X on July 10, quoting the video of Donald walking off the Rams’ practice field. “Third down is going to be a headache against the Rams.”

LA ranked eighth in defensive third-down conversion rate in 2025, per Pro Football Reference.

They replaced 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse with Garrett, a two-time and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, putting him opposite Pro Bowler Byron Young.

Myles Garrett Draws Attention With Message for Aaron Donald

Garrett is the latest Rams player to engage in recruitment efforts to bring Donald out of retirement, easing up on his previous belief of not pushing the 2021 Super Bowl champion.

Garrett shared an image of a jersey of Donald’s that his potential teammate autographed.

“Myles Garrett did some unpacking and stumbled across a gem [face exhaling emoji],” Yahoo Sports posted on X in reaction to the post, wondering if it was a “not-so-subtle message for Aaron Donald? [eyes emoji]”

While the Rams wait ahead of what they hope is another Super Bowl run, Donald continues to be a source of intrigue to the NFL at large.