Ex-Dolphins Star Tyreek Hill Gets Insider Update on NFL Future

Former Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill was recently found liable for two counts of battery but not liable for the eight remaining claims made by Lakeeta Vaccaro. Moreover, the jury awarded Vaccaro $500,000 in compensatory damages but did not grant her punitive damages.

Nonetheless, along with the knee injury that he suffered last year, the question is whether this will impact Hill’s future in the NFL. In an Oct. 16 video from “The Ross Tucker Podcast,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz shared his thoughts on whether Hill could be signing with a team soon.

“I don’t know if anything with Tyreek is necessarily imminent,” Schultz said. “I just don’t; I think the legal process is going to play out, and in my opinion, it’s more likely he’s suspended first before he signs.

“So I don’t know if anything’s imminent. I know his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has come out and said there’s a lot of interest. That may very well be true, but I don’t know if he’s going to sign this week or next week.”

During his four seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Hill had 340 catches for 4,733 yards and scored 29 touchdowns in 54 games, per StatMuse.

As Hill makes his way back from injury, he’ll have options, especially if the veteran shows he still has the same speed after the injury, as teams would value a player who can take the top off a defense.

Insider on Realistic Timeline for Ex-Dolphins Tyreek Hill

Meanwhile, Schultz offered a more realistic timeline, saying he could see Hill signing with a team as the veteran looks to have a future in the league.

“There’s still a possibility in my mind he signs in a few weeks, in a month,” Schultz added. “We still don’t really know if he’s 100%. I don’t think he’s quite there. I think he’s pretty close, but I would anticipate that he’s suspended before he signs.”

Richard Sherman Would Like to See Tyreek Hill With 49ers

As for potential teams that could be open to signing the wideout, there are rumors of a potential reunion with the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, former San Francisco 49ers CB and Amazon Prime NFL analyst Richard Sherman believes the Niners should be an option for free agent wideout Tyreek Hill, who is working his way back from a severe left knee dislocation and torn ACL he suffered last season.

“If he’s asking for $20 million a year or $10 million with a ton of incentives, I think that puts out a lot of the top contenders,” Sherman said in a Sept. 30 video from “The Richard Sherman Show.”

“… The San Francisco 49ers don’t have the money to pay him anything, but if he’s trying to take a low-risk, high-reward type of deal and go out there and prove himself, then I think they’d take a shot at him.”

It will be interesting to see whether Hill does sign with a team this season and can get back to at least being somewhat of the player that he once was with the Chiefs and Dolphins, whether that be returning to Kansas City or elsewhere this season.