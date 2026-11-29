Malik Washington isn’t super experienced, but he’s the most experienced wide receiver the Miami Dolphins have in a relevant role on their WR depth chart.

Washington may not get to finish Sunday’s game in Week 12 against the New York Jets, though. An injury has changed his outlook for this week.

The Dolphins had Washington start the game. He’s been healthy.

But a first quarter play changed Washington’s potential to contribute.

Malik Washington Injury Update

Washington exited Sunday’s game during the first quarter.

The Dolphins initially announced Washington as questionable with a knee injury.

Miami then got Washington onto the cart and drove him to the locker room that way, which doesn’t bode well for how his knee is doing.

It wasn’t immediately clear what happened to Washington, but he had been seen going into the blue injury tent about five minutes before the Dolphins announced the official questionable to return diagnosis.

Malik Washington Replacement

Washington is the starting slot receiver and punt return man for the Dolphins.

Dolphins reporter Omar Kelly wrote this on X:

Malik Washington has suffered a knee injury. Kevin Coleman Jr is going to handle the slot work and Chris Bell will handle his flanker work. Backup punt returner is Kevin Coleman Jr.

Kevin Coleman Jr. is a fifth-round rookie with some potential. He could have a few key moments on Sunday if Washington remains out of the game.