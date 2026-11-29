Today marks Week 12 of the NFL season, and it’s a week when the Miami Dolphins lost to the New York Jets. Despite beating them earlier in the season, 28-25, the Jets won this matchup in Miami Gardens, 23-12.

The Dolphins drop to 1-10 on the season, and it looks like a top-three pick is more likely than ever, especially as the weeks go by. The team has fought time and time again, showing potential and continuity, yet continues to fall short.

After today’s loss, Dolphins edge rusher Chop Robinson took to the podium to give an honest take on rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez.

Chop Robinson Praises Jacob Rodriguez Despite Loss

Jeff Hafley and Jon-Eric Sullivan’s first draft class with the Dolphins has shown a lot of promise. The most impactful of all of their draft picks so far has been linebacker Jacob Rodriguez.

With the 43rd overall pick in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Dolphins selected Rodriguez out of Texas Tech. During his time there, he was regarded as one of the best middle linebackers in college football, and he won the 2025 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award and was named an All-American.

So far, that momentum has carried to the league. Robinson had the following to say regarding Rodriguez in the team’s postgame presser:

“I don’t even look at him as a rookie.”

Praise from one of the longest-tenured defenders on the Dolphins says a lot about the type of player that Rodriguez is. He’s consistently exceeding expectations and might be the defense’s most important player, despite being a rookie.

This season, Rodriguez has 50 solo tackles, 53 assists, 2.0 sacks, and 2 interceptions in 11 games. He was also the first Miami rookie to surpass 100 tackles since Hall of Famer Zach Thomas did it in his rookie year in 1996.

Chop Robinson’s Performance this Season

Robinson has been with the team since 2024, when he was drafted by prior leadership – Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier – with the 21st pick in the draft.

He’s continually improved each year and has proven to be another impactful player on this young defense. In 10 games this season, Robinson has 28 combined tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

The team is in a great position with their rebuild. Better yet, it appears that they have found their middle linebacker and edge rusher of the future.