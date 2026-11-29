During the third quarter of the Miami Dolphins game against the New York Jets, running back Ollie Gordon exited the game with an injury. The Dolphins trailed 17-6 at the time of Gordon’s injury.

Gordon took a late hit during a one-yard run in the third quarter and stayed down before leaving for the blue medical tent. Running back Jaylen Wright took over for Gordon on the following play.

UPDATE: Ollie Gordon returned to the team’s game in the fourth quarter.

Miami Dolphins Running Back Ollie Gordon Exits Game With Injury

The Miami Dolphins posted on X: “Injury Update | Ollie Gordon II has a knee injury and is questionable to return.”

Prior to his injury, Gordon led the Dolphins with 65 rushing yards on 16 carries. He also added 22 receiving yards on three receptions. Gordon also had a 41-yard run negated early in the first half after fullback D.J. Herman was called for holding during the play.

The Sun Sentinel’s Chris Perkins posted on X: “Ollie Gordon out of tent & running on sideline, testing (leg/knee?) for trainers.”

Entering Sunday’s game, Gordon registered 608 rushing yards on 138 carries. Gordon became Miami’s featured back after Pro Bowl running back De’Von Achane suffered a season-ending injury during Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite entering the season as the team’s third-string running back, Gordon surpassed Jaylen Wright on the depth chart and has been one of the bright spots on a 1-9 team.

Dolphins vs. Jets

The Miami Dolphins fell to 1-10 with a 12-23 loss against the New York Jets. Despite Gordon’s return, the Dolphins offense struggled for the second consecutive week as they only managed to score one touchdown, which occurred with less than two minutes remaining in the loss.

Gordon did not carry the ball after his return. However, he did register four receptions. The second-year running back finished with 113 scrimmage yards, marking his fourth game with over 100 total yards this season.