The Miami Dolphins dropped to 1-10 this season with a 23-12 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. But despite the defeat, rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez continued his terrific first NFL campaign.

Rodriguez led the Dolphins with 10 total tackles, including six solos, in Week 12 versus the Jets. With the 10 tackles, the linebacker eclipsed the 100-tackle mark for the season.

While doing so, Rodriguez became the first Dolphins defender to post more than 100 tackles as a rookie in three decades.

“Dolphins LB Jacob Rodriguez is now the first Dolphins rookie to record 100 tackles since Zach Thomas did so in 1996,” wrote ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques on X.

As a rookie in 1996, Zach Thomas registered 154 combined tackles, including 120 solos, in 16 games.

In addition to 10 combined tackles, Rodriguez had two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and a sack against the Jets on Sunday.