Vikings Emerge as Potential Trade Destination for 49ers Backup

The Minnesota Vikings have a defense that can put them in the Super Bowl conversation. After giving up 19 first-half points to the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, they have proceeded to give up only six points: Three second-half points to the Packers and three to the Chicago Bears in Week 2.

As a result, the Vikings defense is finding its groove under defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Nonetheless, the question is whether the offense can score enough points and avoid turnovers to capitalize on its defense’s performance.

Kyler Murray is back as the starting QB after clearing the NFL’s concussion protocol. However, if he doesn’t hit the ground running, questions about his QB1 status will emerge. Carson Wentz is the backup, but if he doesn’t consistently get the offense going, could Minnesota look at the trade market?

If, around the Nov. 10 trade deadline, the Vikings aren’t happy with their QB play, Zachary Rotman of FanSided lists Minnesota as one of three potential trade destinations for San Francisco 49ers QB Mac Jones.

“Jones is on an expiring contract, and given that he’s the best backup in the league, he’ll almost certainly leave the Niners in the offseason, hoping to be a starter elsewhere,” Rotman wrote in his Sept. 23 article. “Additionally, look at the mounting list of quarterback injuries around the league.

“Is it out of the realm of possibility that the Niners can get something like a second-round pick or even better from a desperate suitor? If such an offer exists, it might be worthwhile accepting the downgrade at the backup spot and acquiring a premier asset.”

49ers Might Want to Keep Mac Jones as Insurance

Nonetheless, outside of the Niners not getting what they want in a trade, they could have second thoughts about giving up a valuable insurance policy behind starting QB Brock Purdy. Perhaps seeing starters go down in Week 2 has the 49ers second-guessing whether they want to trade Jones midseason.

“The San Francisco 49ers look like legitimate Super Bowl contenders right now, so the idea of trading arguably the best backup quarterback in the league, Mac Jones, doesn’t make much sense at first glance,” Rotman added. “If Brock Purdy were to suffer an injury, wouldn’t the Niners want someone capable, like Jones, to fill in? With that being said, let’s fully diagnose the situation.”

Vikings QB Kyler Murray Gets Clear Expectations for Week 2

Murray will have to show he’s the starter the Vikings need after Carson Wentz led the team to a 2-0 start against two NFC North rivals. Judd Zulgad of “Purple Daily” shared what he expects to see from Murray in the game against Tampa Bay.

“For the better part of two games now, what we’ve had is a team that has that one turnover, that’s it, and what we’ve had is a very responsible, run-game-heavy offense,” Zulgad said in a Sept. 22 video from SKOR North. “I think that’s what we’re going to see, and I think there is an edict on Kyler: Don’t screw it up.

“[Kevin] O’Connell sincerely liked what he saw from Carson because he didn’t see screw-ups. So what’s my expectation? My expectation is that Kyler’s gonna get in the right lane on 494, he’s gonna go 60, and he’s gonna be told, ‘Set the cruise control, baby.'”