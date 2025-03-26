Vikings Turn Heads With Plans for Kevin O’Connell, Aaron Rodgers

The Minnesota Vikings have been all but definitive that J.J. McCarthy will get his shot to win the QB1 job this offseason and that he won’t be competing with Aaron Rodgers in an attempt to do so — but the door remains just ajar enough for a future change of plans.

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah spoke with media members on Wednesday, March 26, and said that while McCarthy is the team’s focus under center moving forward, Rodgers could still be an option down the road. Perhaps the most eyebrow-raising element of Adofo-Mensah’s comments was an acknowledgement that head coach Kevin O’Connell and Rodgers would continue an open dialogue moving forward.

“I know [O’Connell and Rodgers] have a great relationship still. They’ll still have a relationship, they’ll keep talking,” Adofo-Mensah said. “But right now, I’m focused on the two players in our room right now and my personnel process for going forward.”

J.J. McCarthy Has Rope as QB1, but Vikings Won’t Slam Door on Aaron Rodgers

Adofo-Mensah’s desired path was clear in his comments Wednesday: the team is going to pursue another veteran option for the QB room to pair with McCarthy and Brett Rypien. But, he also left some wiggle room where Rodgers is concerned.

“For me to sit here and say that anything’s 100% forever, that’s just not the job, right? We’re responding to scenarios and different information as it comes,” Adofo-Mensah continued. “Obviously, things can change. But right now we’re really happy with our room, and we’ll look to upgrade it in different ways. But for now, we’re really excited.”

Minnesota doesn’t have a great option if McCarthy gets hurt or struggles mightily in the preseason to the point that the team doesn’t believe he’s ready to start in Week 1. As such, the next big move Minnesota is likely to make at the position will be to find someone who can serve as an insurance policy behind McCarthy.

Vikings Seek Veteran QB to Back Up, Compete With J.J. McCarthy

Minnesota has stopped short of simply naming McCarthy the starter outright at this point in the process. Thus, the franchise will at least ostensibly try and find someone who can compete with McCarthy and push him to improve/develop on his way to winning the job.

The team has spoken with former Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans starter Ryan Tannehill, who sat out all of last season in an unsuccessful holdout for a starting job. Other possibilities include Carson Wentz, most recently of the Kansas City Chiefs, or someone like Joe Flacco, who played for the Indianapolis Colts last season after leading the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs the year prior.

All three of those options have serious resumés with real success as NFL starters. Less proven options still available include the likes of Drew Lock, Desmond Ridder and Tyler Huntley — all of whom have yet to find a home now two weeks after the official opening of free agency.