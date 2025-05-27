Highly Touted Vikings Playmaker Expected to ‘Break the Bank’

The Minnesota Vikings already have the fifth-highest-paid non-quarterback in the league in All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson, per Over The Cap. But would the Vikings balk at the idea of paying up for a second big-money pass-catcher in Jordan Addison?

Addison is heading into the final year of his four-year, $13.7 million rookie contract. His future is very much a source of intrigue, not only for the Vikings but around the league.

CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan believes Addison could “break the bank” on his next deal.

“Addison is extension eligible after the 2025 season, but is under team control through the 2027 season with the fifth-year option,” Sullivan wrote on May 23, highlighting Addison as one of the players “next up” for new money. “He’s widely viewed as one of the best No. 2 wideouts in the league playing opposite Justin Jefferson.”

Addison tied Vikings legend Randy Moss for the most receiving touchdowns (6) by a player over the first seven games of his career. He finished the campaign with 70 receptions, 911 yards, and 10 TDs.

He followed that up with a 63-875-9 line despite missing two games due to an ankle injury.

Sullivan cited Cincinnati Bengals WR2 Tee Higgins as an example for Addison and the Vikings. Higgins received a four-year, $114 million deal this offseason.

Jordan Addison Heading Into Critical 3rd Season

Sullivan pointed to Addison’s 20 total touchdowns, noting the former USC Trojan “has a nose for the end zone” as a hedge against the receiver’s lack of a 1,000-yard campaign. However, Addison’s rookie performance came amid inconsistency at quarterback.

However, heading into Year 3, the onus is squarely on Addison.

He has lived up to expectations as a former No. 23 overall pick in the 2023 draft. But his off-field life has wrought unwanted attention.

Jordan Addison being stopped for going 85 MPH over the speed limit 😳 Addison was doing 140 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. Addison was driving a Lamborghini Urus, which is a super sport SUV. Addison is reportedly “unlikely” to receive a suspension. The Vikings rookie WR is still… pic.twitter.com/uT7ZciRVNG — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) July 21, 2023

Addison was cited for excessive speeding in July 2023. He was arrested outside of Los Angeles International Airport on suspicion of DUI less than one year later. That case remains ongoing and has significant implications.

“Vikings WR Jordan Addison has a jury trial scheduled for June 16 in Superior Court of California, per online records, in connection to his July 2024 citation for DUI,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported on X on May 13. “He pleaded not guilty in December. A pre-trial conference hearing was held Monday.”

Staying productive on the field and out of trouble off of it could be worth millions of dollars.

Vikings Have Backup Plan for Jordan Addison

Addison’s off-field issues and looming contract situation have landed him and the Vikings in trade speculation. Despite having team control through 2029, including with franchise tags, the Vikings are prepared for life without Addison.

They drafted Maryland’s Tai Felton in the third round of the 2025 draft.

He profiles as a ready-made deep threat who can also contribute on special teams early on while he adjusts to the NFL game.

The Vikings also signed Rondale Moore and Tim Jones in free agency. All of them will be among the group looking to steal snaps from current WR Jalen Nailor, who is in the final year of his contract.

As long as the Vikings have Jefferson, he will be their No. 1 option in the passing game.

However, with a deep WR room and T.J. Hockenson leading the tight ends, Addison could be closer to a luxury for the Vikings rather than a necessity, which could make him expendable.