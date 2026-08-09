Vikings Get Big Jordan Addison Update Ahead of Sunday Practice

Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell had a positive update on star wide receiver Jordan Addison and Sunday night’s practice. O’Connell indicated that Addison will be close to full participation in the night practice. This was reported by the Minnesota Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling.

Addison recently jammed his thumb earlier this week. He recently jammed his thumb. Medical imaging showed no structural damage, and Sunday night will mark his chance to return to the Vikings lineup.

This is certainly a positive development for the Vikings wide receiver group. He is expected to be one of the top wide receivers for the organization. Addison is looking to have a strong 2026 season after recording 42 catches for 610 yards and three touchdowns last year. He is often viewed as the complementary receiver to Justin Jefferson, and it would be reasonable to expect him in that same role.

Depth Has Been Key For Vikings

With that being said, other receivers have been able to step up over the course of Vikings training camp. Some names include Jeshaun Jones and Taj Felton. Felton has been a key contributor throughout the course of training camp practices. Jones really shone brightly on Saturday, as he was able to connect with both Kyler Murray and J. J. McCarthy for touchdowns.

Depth is certainly not going to be a problem at the wide receiver position for this Vikings team. However, it is certainly a positive development that Addison will at least be ready to go on Sunday night.

This could be an interesting tuneup for Addison. The Vikings don’t play their first preseason game until Saturday, August 15 against the New York Giants. However, Addison may not get a ton of snaps in that game, as he figures to be a starter for this Vikings team. This could also be an opportunity for him is that the thumb see if it still bothering them, or if he needs to rest more.

Vikings Star Has Had Injury History

Addison has had quite the injury history the past couple of seasons. He had Achilles tendinitis last December, which limited him and practice temporarily. In 2024, he had a right ankle sprain that caused him to miss two regular-season games. That same year, he had a left ankle sprain is labeled as a Grade 2 sprain. Ankle sprains are something that he has battled throughout the entirety of his career. He also suffered them in December 2023 and October 2022 while playing in college.

Injuries have unfortunately been part of Addison’s career for quite some time. As for now, though, it doesn’t look like this one is all that serious. It is still something to monitor.

In the meantime, the Vikings will look to put forth a strong practice as this will give a chance for them to be in full pads. This will be a great opportunity for the coaching staff to assess the talent that they have. It will also give the opportunity for some younger players to be able to play. All in all, it should be a fun night for those in attendance and for those watching. One has to wonder who will emerge from this practice and impress the coaching staff.