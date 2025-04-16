Vikings Trade Prediction Flips 24th Pick for Huge Draft Haul

With the rights to only four picks, the Minnesota Vikings must consider quantity over quality in this year’s NFL draft.

Minnesota is set up well for the future, assuming that second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy can step into the starting role with relative success. The Vikings’ top three pass catchers and their starting running back are all under contract for multiple years, while both of their leading edge rushers will also be back in 2025.

The franchise had a successful offseason in terms of free agency, adding two starting offensive linemen and two quality defensive tackles, including Jonathan Allen who is a two-time Pro Bowler. However, the secondary remains an issue despite Minnesota re-signing star cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. and inking three other defensive backs.

Plenty of quality cornerbacks and safeties should remain on the board when the Vikings go on the clock with the 24th pick. However, Minnesota could find itself in a unique position to capitalize on a strange class at the QB position.

The Tennessee Titans are likely to select Cam Ward No. 1 overall, and Shedeur Sanders will probably come off the board somewhere inside the top 10. After that, players like Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough and Jalen Milroe are all potential targets for a handful of teams.

The Cleveland Browns (No. 2) and New York Giants (No. 3) in particular might look to deal back into the end of the first round to secure a second-tier QB at better value after drafting the top players available, regardless of position, early on.

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report recently authored a trade pitch in which the Vikings send the Browns the 24th pick in exchange for pick Nos. 33 and 67 this year, as well as a conditional pick in 2026.

Vikings Projected to Draft CB Trey Amos Following Trade With Browns

Minnesota wouldn’t necessarily always be able to get so much value for dropping just nine spots, but the Browns’ situation under center is dire enough for Cleveland brass to surrender significant capital in order to take a swing on a QB.

Based on Sobleski’s mock, only two DBs will come off the board before the Vikings make their first selection with the top pick in the second round. He projects Minnesota will take Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos, formerly of Alabama, 33rd overall.