Vikings Trade Prediction Flips 24th Pick for Huge Draft Haul

With the rights to only four picks, the Minnesota Vikings must consider quantity over quality in this year’s NFL draft.
Minnesota is set up well for the future, assuming that second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy can step into the starting role with relative success. The Vikings’ top three pass catchers and their starting running back are all under contract for multiple years, while both of their leading edge rushers will also be back in 2025.
The franchise had a successful offseason in terms of free agency, adding two starting offensive linemen and two quality defensive tackles, including Jonathan Allen who is a two-time Pro Bowler. However, the secondary remains an issue despite Minnesota re-signing star cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. and inking three other defensive backs.
Plenty of quality cornerbacks and safeties should remain on the board when the Vikings go on the clock with the 24th pick. However, Minnesota could find itself in a unique position to capitalize on a strange class at the QB position.
The Tennessee Titans are likely to select Cam Ward No. 1 overall, and Shedeur Sanders will probably come off the board somewhere inside the top 10. After that, players like Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough and Jalen Milroe are all potential targets for a handful of teams.
The Cleveland Browns (No. 2) and New York Giants (No. 3) in particular might look to deal back into the end of the first round to secure a second-tier QB at better value after drafting the top players available, regardless of position, early on.
Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report recently authored a trade pitch in which the Vikings send the Browns the 24th pick in exchange for pick Nos. 33 and 67 this year, as well as a conditional pick in 2026.
Vikings Projected to Draft CB Trey Amos Following Trade With Browns
Minnesota wouldn’t necessarily always be able to get so much value for dropping just nine spots, but the Browns’ situation under center is dire enough for Cleveland brass to surrender significant capital in order to take a swing on a QB.
Based on Sobleski’s mock, only two DBs will come off the board before the Vikings make their first selection with the top pick in the second round. He projects Minnesota will take Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos, formerly of Alabama, 33rd overall.
“Amos is a physical and fluid cornerback prospect with the size, strength and athleticism to compete at the next level. Known for his strong press technique and ability to match up against bigger receivers, Amos has the skill set to develop into a versatile corner capable of playing both man and zone coverage schemes,” B/R’s NFL Scouting Department wrote. “Amos excels in press coverage, using his quick feet, lateral movement and strong hand usage to control receivers at the line. His ball skills are notable, allowing him to high-point the ball and play through the catch point.”
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah Has Good Relationship With Cleveland
Minnesota would also acquire the third pick in the third round via the trade with Cleveland, which would afford them a second selection in that round alongside the N0. 97 pick, which the Vikings landed via the league’s compensatory system.
Minnesota also selects 139th in the fifth round, via a previous trade with Cleveland, and 187th in the sixth round, via a deal with the San Francisco 49ers.
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah worked with both the Browns and 49ers before landing the Vikings general manager job and has a close relationship with Cleveland GM Andrew Berry, with whom Adofo-Mensah has made multiple trades during his Minnesota tenure.
