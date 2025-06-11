Minnesota Vikings Get Good News on $104 Million Star

The Minnesota Vikings spent a ton of resources fortifying the offense this offseason, particularly up front.

Part of Minnesota’s demise in Week 18 against the Detroit Lions and over Super Wildcard Weekend against the Los Angeles Rams — both of which ended in resounding defeat — was protecting quarterback Sam Darnold.

Darnold is now gone, and in his place is second-year signal-caller J.J. McCarthy who has yet to take a regular-season snap in the NFL. Thus, protecting McCarthy will be of premium importance in 2025.

The Vikings got great news in that regard on Tuesday, June 10, as left tackle Christian Darrisaw was a participant in individual drills during mandatory minicamp, per Vikings.com. Darrisaw suffered a knee injury against the Rams during Minnesota’s regular-season meeting against L.A. in Week 8.