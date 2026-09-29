Vikings Sign Former Saints Running Back Amid Injury Woes

The Minnesota Vikings have managed to grind their way to a 3-0 start, even though injuries continue to pile up across the board. While the Vikings managed to get Kyler Murray back under center in Week 3, their depth is beginning to be tested, particularly at the running back position.

Minnesota entered the year intending to lean on their duo of Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason, but Mason landed on injured reserve after Week 1, and Jones has been managing a knee injury as of late. In an effort to reinforce the depth behind Jones during Mason’s absence, the Vikings went to free agency and signed former New Orleans Saints running back Devin Neal.

Vikings Sign Devin Neal in Free Agency

A sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Neal suited up in 10 games for the Saints as a rookie, three of which were starts. He didn’t get a ton of action out of the backfield, but when he did, Neal flashed his potential on several occasions, racking up 206 yards and two touchdowns on 57 carries, while also catching 17 passes for 104 yards.

New Orleans went out and signed Trevor Etienne to be the leader of its running back room over the offseason, with Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller also factoring into the mix. That left no room for Neal, who was waived with an injury settlement over the summer. While he is healthy and ready to return to the field, Neal was struggling to generate interest among NFL teams.

The Vikings, who are looking to manage Jones’ workload during Mason’s absence, finally decided to change that and take a flier on the second-year running back. The team has scooped up Neal amid a flurry of moves in the wake of their J.J. McCarthy trade from Monday, giving them another option behind Jones moving forward.

Sources: The Vikings are signing former Saints RB Devin Neal to a contract,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported in a post on X. “Just 23 years old and a 5th-round pick last year, Neal totaled 310 yards and 2 TDs as a rookie. He joins a Minnesota team that has been seeking RB depth.”

Vikings Take Flier on Devin Neal Amid Hot Start to 2026 Campaign

Getty TAMPA, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 07: Devin Neal #24 of the New Orleans Saints reacts after a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium on December 07, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Vikings have DeeJay Dallas and Demond Claiborne on the active roster behind Jones, but neither guy has managed to do much to stand out in the two games since Mason has gone down. Jones will remain the lead option, but Minnesota wants to keep him fresh for the entirety of the season, which is why finding a consistent No. 2 option is crucial.

Neal doesn’t have much of a track record in the pros, but he is still only 23 years old, so there’s a chance this signing could help the team in the present and down the line. Whether or not Neal will play in Week 4 is unknown, but he has quickly become a guy worth keeping tabs on in the Vikings’ new-look running back room.