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Vikings RB Aaron Jones Gets Critical Update Ahead of Bucs Showdown

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Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings
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Aaron Jones got a bit of a reality check from the Vikings.

The Minnesota Vikings won on the road in Chicago last weekend without their starting quarterback or their No. 1 running back, but all things being equal, the franchise would certainly prefer to have as many of its top players as possible fully healthy heading into a second consecutive away game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Luckily for the Vikings, quarterback Kyler Murray will be back after a concussion early in Week 1 delayed the start of the grand Minnesota-Murray experiment of 2026. Carson Wentz filled in adequately and helped lead the team two a 2-0 start.

Running back Jordan Mason, the team’s primary rusher of the football, will not return for the contest in Tampa Bay as he continues nursing a thumb fracture. Veteran Aaron Jones Sr. stepped in for Mason and played admirably against the Bears, though banged up his knee in the process.

Jones’ status remained up in the air approximately 48 hours before kickoff, but ESPN’s Kevin Seifert offered a promising update on the RB via X on Friday, September 25.

“RB Aaron Jones (knee) is again practicing today, a good sign for his availability Sunday in Tampa,” Seifert reported. P Brett Thorson (hamstring) was not, meaning it’s likely that Johnny Hekker will do the punting this weekend.

Vikings Could Utilize DeeJay Dallas, Demond Claiborne More Against Bucs Than They Did Versus Bears

DeeJay Dallas, Minnesota Vikings
GettyRunning back DeeJay Dallas, formerly of the Seattle Seahawks.

Minnesota has taken steps to protect against the possibility that Jones is hampered to some degree and/or can’t go at all against the Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.

The Vikings asked a good bit of Jones on a rainy day in Chicago, handing the soon-to-be 32 year old the football 23 times. He made good, tallying 105 yards, but he also paid for the workload with the injury to his knee.

Minnesota probably doesn’t want to ask Jones to assume so many touches on the ground this week, which means fans could see a bigger dose of DeeJay Dallas. Dallas logged just two carries for eight yards last weekend, as well as one reception for 12 yards on one target.

Sixth-round rookie Demond Claiborne also played in the game, though he did not rush the football at all. Claiborne finished the day with one catch for two yards on one target.

Vikings Signed RB Jaret Patterson With Jordan Mason Still Out Due to Thumb Fracture

Jaret Patterson, Vikings
GettyRunning back Jaret Patterson, formerly of the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Vikings also added another running back to the fold earlier this week, signing former Los Angeles Chargers player Jaret Patterson on Tuesday.

“The Vikings plan to sign free agent running back Jaret Patterson to the practice squad, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported via X. “Patterson, who was with the Chargers in 2025, provides depth for Minnesota, which is dealing with injuries at running back.”

Patterson, 26, began his NFL career in 2021 as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Washington Commanders. He spent the last two years in Los Angeles.

Patterson has recorded 503 rushing yards and three scores along with 13 catches for 81 yards across 27 career appearances (two starts).

Max Dible covers the NFL, NBA and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. He covered local and statewide news as a reporter for West Hawaii Today and served as news director for BigIslandNow.com and Pacific Media Group's family of Big Island radio stations before joining Heavy. More about Max Dible

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Vikings RB Aaron Jones Gets Critical Update Ahead of Bucs Showdown

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